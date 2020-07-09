Editor:
Woodsboro ISD does not consider any student’s race, color, religion, disability or age in determining local graduation honors or class rankings. Graduation honors and final class rankings are determined using the methodology outlined in Board Policy EIC (Local).
Specifically, Board policy states that local graduation honors (valedictorian and salutatorian designations) are awarded based on grades at the conclusion of the third week of the fourth nine-week grading period, while final class rank is calculated using semester grades (i.e., the final grade a student earns in a course).
Because local honors and final class rank are calculated at different times during the school year, it is possible that local graduation honors will not align with final class rankings. Students’ official rankings — which are used for college admission purposes — are designated on their final official transcripts. WISD’s grade calculation policy can be found at https://pol.tasb.org/Policy/Download/1022?filename=EIC(LOCAL).pdf.
Janice Sykora, Superintendent, Woodsboro ISD