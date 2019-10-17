Editor:
There are foster care children in our Refugio community who need a trusting and caring adult in their lives today. These children are at an impressionable and vulnerable stage in life and need positive role models who will make sure these children are not overlooked in an overburdened foster care system.
Today, there are 22 Refugio County children in foster care and only six of these children have a CASA volunteer to stand up for their best interests. CASA volunteers get to know the child and everyone involved in the child’s life to advocate for the child’s best interests in the courtroom and foster care system. CASA volunteers are not foster parents, but we do keep abused and neglected children safe until they reach a safe, permanent home.
CASA volunteers must be able to communicate effectively both orally and in writing, bi-lingual volunteers are an asset. CASA provides in-depth training, asks that volunteers be at least 21 years old, be able to pass background checks, and commit to one year of advocacy. Pre-service training classes are forming in Refugio now.
Are you willing to speak up for one of our community’s children who haven’t a CASA volunteer? If so, please call Golden Crescent CASA at 361-573-3734 or visit www.goldencrescentcasa.org to learn more.
You could be a child’s only chance.
Tim Hornbeck, Victoria
Executive Director
Golden Crescent Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)