Editor:

Thank you to the staff at the paper for your extensive coverage of Refugio’s march to the state football championship game. It was a delight to see such a large crowd of people from Refugio enthusiastically supporting the Bobcats at the semi-final game versus San Augustine in spite of the long drive to Cypress on a Thursday.

Refugio is a very special community because of its people. Congratulations on your continued successes on the field and in rebuilding the town. Your resilience is inspiring.

Glen McMicken, Katy

 