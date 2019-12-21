Editor:
Thank you to the staff at the paper for your extensive coverage of Refugio’s march to the state football championship game. It was a delight to see such a large crowd of people from Refugio enthusiastically supporting the Bobcats at the semi-final game versus San Augustine in spite of the long drive to Cypress on a Thursday.
Refugio is a very special community because of its people. Congratulations on your continued successes on the field and in rebuilding the town. Your resilience is inspiring.
Glen McMicken, Katy