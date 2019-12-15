Editor:
I keep seeing things in the news where history is being changed, and not for the better.
I’m a proud 74-year-old black woman, from Refugio and I was saddened when I saw that the fight song “Dixie” is being called racist. My goodness, let’s stop trying to rewrite history. My heart hurts to see what’s happening all over our country.
There is always more that can be done, but getting rid of our fight song will not do anything to fix them. I say our, because I was a Refugio High School student. Let us move forward, and stop going back.
Peaches (Bland) Kelly, Canyon Lake