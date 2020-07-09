Editor:
Well, it looks like the Woodsboro Independent School District has done it again. They have robbed a student of their hard-earned achievement. Haley Castro, a 2020 graduate from wisd, not only had her salutatorian status taken from her, but she had all the perks that come with it taken away as well. When the school closed due to the covid-19 pandemic, the students were told that their ranks would not change. At that time Haley ranked second. However, two weeks before graduation she was told that she dropped to fourth place, which was something she didn’t understand. The superintendent and other employees wisd are blaming their mistake on their covid-19 pandemic. They claim because of covid-19 they had to calculate the numbers different this year.
Well, I called around to several schools, and I didn’t find one that had to calculate their numbers differently due to covid-19.
Last week, she received her official transcript, and she was, in fact, second. So not only did she get her special moment on that stage taken from her, but any scholarships she might have qualified for were also taken.
The truth of the matter is that wisd is full of racist employees. They have always gone out of their way to help the “white” students. They want the “white” students to have the best. I won’t name the racist employees because they know who they are. Sadly, one of them is someone that students must go to when they are hurt. Another is head of a small department ... . There are others, but if I took the time to describe them I would be here all day.
Another thing is certain, if you are on the school board and you have a child in school, then your child has it made. We all know that, which is why people become part of the school board. Something needs to be done about wisd and the way it is being run. Some advice for those who are interested in sending their kids to the school: unless you are white don’t enroll them. They somehow think they are still the majority! They need to open their eyes because Hispanics and blacks are now the majority. I feel sorry for the students in that school.
As for the racist employees, get another job. You should not be working with students.
Haley Castro deserves an apology! To say the least.
Slowly but surely this school is going to be exposed for their racist actions!
Congratulations to Hailey Castro, the true salutatorian of the class of 2020 WISD! Hispanic lives matter.
Jesus Martinez Jr., Bayside