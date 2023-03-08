Refugio native celebrating 95th birthday

Editor:
My father, Javez J. St. John, was born to James E. St. John and Hulda Paweleck on Feb. 26, 1928. He is a native son of Refugio. Although his birthday is Feb. 26, he will be celebrating it on March the 11 with friends and family.
My father is the great-great grandson of Edmond St. John and Julia O’Brien. They were original colonists of the Power-Hewetson colony. They boarded the Prudence at Liverpool, England, and arrived at New Orleans in April 1834. (New Orleans was suffering a severe epidemic of cholera at the time.)
Empresario Power chartered two ships, the Wild Cat and Sea Lion, to take the colonists and their goods to EL Copano. En route, storms caused the vessels to run aground off Aransas Pass. After the shipwreck(s), an epidemic of cholera broke out. Of the 250 passengers, one-third of them died of cholera.
Rosalie Piour stated, “ A child of Mr. St. John, brother to Mr. William St. John, now at the Mission, died and through sympathy for the grief-stricken parents and their horror of burying their child at sea, I remember seeing my father and a Mr. Paul Keogh take the child in a little boat to St. Joseph’s Island where they buried it.” (Rosalie Piour, Refugio, Vol. 1, pages 168-170).
On Dec. 20, 1835, 91 men under Captain Dimmitt signed what is known as the “Goliad Declaration of Independence.” Among the signers were Edmond St. John, James and William St. John. (Refugio by Hobart Huson, Vol. 1, page 238.)
The Texas Almanac of 1857-1873 cites Edmond St. John as a fourth sergeant and James as a private under the command of Captain Phillip Dimmitt, stationed at Fort Goliad on Jan.10,1836. The Massacre of Goliad took place on Palm Sunday, March 22, 1836. Fortunately they had left days before the massacre took place.
Captain David Levi Kokernot is dad’s great-great grandfather. He was a soldier, officer, scout, and courier in the Texas War for Independence. Also, Edmond St. John was one of Refugio’s earliest mayors.
My father’s ancestors fought in the Texas Revolution to make Texas a free, sovereign and independent state. Following in the footsteps of his ancestors, my father joined the Army Air Corp. He tells of his parents having to sign for him because he was only 18 years old. He is a Vietnam War veteran. He retired in May 1972 after 26 years of active duty with the rank of chief master sergeant.
My father has been an inspiration to me. He has instilled in me a good honest work ethic and what it means to make and keep a commitment.
My parents endured the devastating mass flooding of 2019. Their home of almost 50 years was damaged and a lot of personal effects and family heirlooms were lost to ravaging floodwaters. One day later, he had his second heart attack. It is by God’s graces, mercies and his Irish luck that they rebuilt their lives.
My mother, dad’s beloved wife of 71 years, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 7, 2021. A month later, my dad had his third heart attack. Again, by God’s graces and mercies, Dad is with us today to celebrate his 95th birthday.
Please join our family in celebrating and wishing my Dad a Happy 95th birthday! You can’t keep a good TEXAN down.
If you remember my dad, would you be so kind to share your memories and birthday congratulations with him? Cards may be sent to Javez J. St. John, c/o Glennia J. Sand, 306 Avenue C, Plattsmouth, NE, 68048.
God bless all of you,
Glennia J. St. John Sand,
Plattsmouth, Neb.