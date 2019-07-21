Editor:
I stopped by a local store to fuel up my diesel truck at about 4:30 p.m. One of the diesel pumps was bagged out of service. I waited about 20 minutes after touring the location and there were five unattended vehicles at the remaining diesel pumps. Eventually one of the drivers came out eating a sandwich with a drink in his hand. I asked him if he could pull up so I could fuel my truck. He responded in a very angry tone, I have to buy gas.
I pulled over into a parking space and waited for some of the other diners to come out, there were over 10 empty parking spaces in front of the store. The travelers were some of the most inconsiderate, impolite and arrogant people I have ever seen. None that I observed were local. I guess being a traveler gives the special privilege to keep everyone else waiting while they take a travel break.
It took me 25 minutes to get a pump. It occurred to me that there should be notices posted that vehicles should not be abandoned at fuel pumps.
Perhaps law enforcement could cite the drivers of the vehicles and word would get around. I realize some people have to go inside to pay for fuel, but not to eat at others inconvenience.
Orville Randle, Refugio