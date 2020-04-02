Editor:
In the Thursday, March 19, edition of the Refugio County Press there was an article on Refugio fire department moving forward. I was quoted saying, “There are a lot of things FEMA is not covering completely.” The quote is correct, but I feel like I used a poor choice of words. The primary funds for the rebuild of the Refugio Fire Station are coming from FEMA. FEMA is providing 90% of the funding for that $2.1 million project. Rolanda Ellis has put her heart and soul into bringing this to the citizens of Refugio. It has been a long process, and many individuals have worked tirelessly to make it happen. Bids have been approved by the city council, and we are now waiting to be able to get started.
Ronald Williams, Fire Chief Refugio Volunteer Fire Department