Editor:
On behalf of Purple Heart Cities United, I would like to thank everyone for attending and helping make our Purple Heart Salute a successful event. Appreciation is extended to DJ Isaac Jaramillo and Ram Chavez and the Corpus Christi Military Band.
Special recognition to Dan Alarik with Grunt Style for sponsoring the Huey Chopper honoring our Vietnam Veterans with a last ride and State Representative Geanie Morrison for giving our Vietnam Veterans war memorabilia from the State Capital.
I would like to thank the individuals and businesses that donated prizes to our Purple Heart Cities United Raffle. Your contributions made our raffle fundraiser prosperous.
We are appreciative of those who purchased raffle tickets, Grunt Style T-shirts and memorial pavers to help reach our goal to purchase monuments for our Veterans Memorial parks.
Thank You,
Johnny C. Karstedt, Woodsboro
President, Purple Heart Cities United - S/F