Editor:
Earlier this month the Odem Area Lions Club received via the U.S. mail a very special card supporting their efforts to collect BoxTops for Education. The letter reads as follows:
“I was so glad to read in the Refugio paper that you can use these (BoxTops). I am unhappy that there will be no more printed on the boxes.
“My dad was in the Refugio Lions Club for many years so I know how much the clubs do for their local area.
“Blessings to you all,” Joan McMicken, Katy, Texas
There was no return address to which the Lions Club could respond. We wish to express our heartfelt thank you for Ms. McMicken’s donation of BoxTops for Education which support students in the Odem Edroy Elementary School, but even more so for her message and the sweet memory of her father and his dedication to the service of his community and others through Lions Club.
Lions Clubs continue, all across the globe, to serve in their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding. Individuals, young and old, have an opportunity for service through Lions Club. We encourage people to get involved and to make a positive difference; just as Joan McMicken and her father have done.
Sincerely, Odem Area Lions Club
We serve, Lion Joan