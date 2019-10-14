Editor:
The members of the First United Methodist Church of Refugio would like to thank the citizens of Refugio, Woodsboro and out of town guests who supported us at our annual fall bazaar. You helped to make our annual bazaar a huge success.
We could not have had such a great fund raiser without the help of our members, and friends who donated time, items for sale and the silent auction. Especially Lenny Anzaldua and his volunteers in the kitchen who served a delicious meal, which added greatly to our success. A special thank you to Jane Fischer for the contributions of the beautiful plants we sold.
We thank you for your support and look forward to seeing you next year.
May God bless you,
Phyllis Hayes, Refugio
Member of bazaar committee