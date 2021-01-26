Editor:
We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all those within our community who donated raffle items, services and funds for our recent fundraising efforts for Landon Parson. Our event was a huge success because of your generosity and kind hearts.
Thank you to those who worked endlessly behind the scenes to assist us in making sure that it was a success. Finally, thank you to each and every one of you that purchased a raffle ticket or tickets for our event. Without you, our success would not have been possible either.
Peaches was a very special soul and a wonderful friend to all. We were all truly blessed to have her in our lives. May she rest in peace and find comfort in knowing that we are all helping to look after Landon.
Once again, thank you to the community for coming together for such a worthy cause. Together, we were the village!
Sincerely,
Dana Alsop along with family of friends of Lametria “Peaches” Green