Editor:
I want to thank Refugio Nursing & Rehab for hiring some of the best people to take care of my brother Truman and my sister Patsy (Tam). With the pandemic, we can’t be in contact with our family members yet, but today the 4th of July is my sister’s birthday. I called to speak with someone to see if I could sing “Happy Birthday” to Patsy. This sweet young lady that answered the phone, very politely told me to whom she was transferring me. A lady answered and introduced herself to me. I explained what I wanted to do, but that my sister might need help holding her phone. This wonderful lady, Leti Garcia, assistant director of nursing said to me, “Give me two minutes to get to her room and check her phone, and I will hold her phone for her”. When I called my sister, Leti had her phone on speaker and while I sang “Happy Birthday”, she held the phone for my sister. I so appreciate Ms. Garcia being so helpful and how her friendliness came through as we spoke. Thank you for allowing me to say thank you to all those nurses and doctors who are on the front lines.
Peaches Kelly, Canyon Lake