Editor:
The members of the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department would again like to thank everyone who contributed in one way or another to help make our 26th annual Labor Day Dinner a resounding success.
We were set back quite a bit by Hurricane Harvey for a couple of years, but we have had a number of people, both private citizens and governmental entities, working tirelessly to help us get back to some sense of normalcy in the department. As a result of all this work, we were able to get back in the swing of things and provide another great meal (kudos to all the cooks and helpers, I was not one of them), to all of our wonderful supporters.
We hope everyone enjoyed the meal this year and we will keep trying to make improvements that we hope will enhance our ability to always serve a great meal and keep people looking forward to the next one.
Thanks again to everyone who participated, either by helping us cook and serve the meal, by donating the great desserts or by donating financially so that we could lessen our expenses on the meal. Also thanks to all our great supporters who purchased tickets for the dinner. And a final big thanks to our firefighters who come together to make the dinner a reality, with special thanks to all our non-member volunteers, wives, family and friends who help us in so many ways during our efforts to put on a great Labor Day dinner. They do an amazing job in some very hot working conditions. All of you make it worthwhile for us to always strive to improve our firefighting services to Refugio and our surrounding communities in Refugio County and also as mutual aid responders to our surrounding counties.
Marvin Null, Refugio