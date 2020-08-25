Editor:
On behalf of Refugio County Elderly Services, I would like to thank Meals on Wheels Texas for the grant in the amount of $2,941.18. This grant was for Disaster Relief during this time of COVID-19. It was largely funded by H-E-B. RCES is very appreciative for this grant. We continue to serve the elderly residents of Refugio County by offering transportation and home delivered meals. We have increased the number of meal clients during this pandemic, in part due to generous grants such as this one.
A huge thank you to H-E-B for their support of MOW-Texas and RCES.
Debbie Sternadel, Director, Refugio County Elderly Services