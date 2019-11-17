Editor:
A big thanks to the Rebuild Texas Fund for providing our new sports court through KaBOOM! The Town of Bayside would like to give a special thank you to all our donors, and would like to thank everyone who helped build our sports court. This would not have been possible without each and every one of you. We were able to build two kids picnic tables, two adult picnic tables, two ADA accessible picnic tables, four benches, storage bins, and trash bins in addition to our sports court.
Sincerely,
Mayor Sharon Scott, Town of Bayside