Remembering those who gave so much

As we prepare for the Memorial Day weekend, it’s only fitting that we pause to remember those who have sacrificed so much in service to our country and our communities.
First and foremost on Memorial Day we honor those who gave their lives in service to our nation. For many decades that recognition belonged to our military personnel alone, but after Sept. 11, 2001, when firefighters, police and first responders rushed into danger in the aftermath of terrorist attacks on our country, we have a heightened understanding of those who put their lives in the line every day to help keep us safe.
I have been blessed to have the opportunity to get to know many of those who have served in our nation’s wars to help protect the liberty that we hold dear. These veterans’ service dates range from World War I to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that continue to simmer today.
I was able to interview a man named Claude Bynum who fought at places such a Bellau Wood during World War I more than 100 years ago (he was 98 but still mentally sharp when I talked to him in 1991). I have talked to those who fought in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Somalia, the Iran hostage rescue mission and the conflicts of the 21st century. Three of those I have done stories on were prisoners of war — two during World War II and one during the Vietnam War.
One thing that stands out is the great love of their country that was strong and evident in each of these veterans. Although it was impossible for me to have interviewed those who sacrificed their lives in these conflicts, I was able to talk to fellow soldiers, sailors, airmen, nurses, family members and friends who shared the sense of duty of those who died.
It’s so easy for those of us who have enjoyed lives of freedom and privilege to gloss over the service of those veterans. Sure, we appreciate all they have done if we stop and think about it, but do we really pause and deeply reflect on just what those sacrifices have done for our country? Some do, but many go about their daily lives without a true understanding of how blessed we are because of the sacrifices of those who put everything on the line in service to our country.
While Memorial Day began as a way to honor those who died while serving in the military, it’s also fitting to remember the police officers, firefighters and first responders who have also sacrificed much to keep our communities safe. Many of those who serve in these vital jobs are also former military, and the things they do in times of danger and chaos to protect us should not go unnoticed nor unappreciated.
Those who have lived through a truly traumatic situation can definitely appreciate the calm and steady response of these heroic public servants, but it is easy for the rest of us to go through our lives oblivious to the sacrifices they make and the dangers and threats they endure.
Just as some of those serving in the military made the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe and free, those fighting fires, serving on the front line of law enforcement and responding to various tragedies and dangers also deserve our gratitude, as do their families.
Those of us who don’t rush into danger as part of our job may take it for granted, but there are jobs in which people don’t know whether or not they’ll safely return home at the end of the day.
We can celebrate days like Memorial Day — and every other day — because of the responsibility they have embraced and the things they have done and continue to do.
Not everyone is called to sacrifice or endanger themselves in the same way, but all of us can appreciate the heroic things they’ve done — the value of which we can only begin to understand.