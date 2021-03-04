Paying tribute to one of Refugio’s true heroes is no easy task, but some of the brightest minds of the city’s school district are up to the challenge.
The Hughes Memorial Committee, a group committed to honoring the memory of Medal of Honor recipient and RISD alum Lloyd Herbert “Pete” Hughes Jr., brought their vision to a Feb. 25 meeting of the Refugio Independent School District Board of Trustees. The committee, consisting of members from the RISD Education Foundation, laid out a plan to commemorate Hughes via a memorial plaza on the campus of Refugio High School.
“We felt that there was a common purpose,” committee representative Michael Slack said. “Honoring Pete Hughes, especially honoring him on the Refugio High School campus, establishes a stature of the expectations, the opportunities and symbolically represents the accomplishments of all Refugio grads.”
If moved forward, the memorial would be located at the current RHS sign on campus, with the RHS sign moving to a new location chosen by the RISD board. The memorial would include an eight-foot tall statue standing on a pedestal, as well as granite monuments telling the story of Hughes and his association with Refugio.
“There’s work to do on the design,” Slack said. “We’re moving quickly, but we want to get it right.”
In return for receiving permanent use of the area for the plaza, the committee will provide installation and maintenance of the memorial at no cost to the district. New RHS signage will also be relocated at committee expense through the education foundation.
“We want this to be a harmonious blending of memorial with the high school and the school district property,” Slack said.
Slack also told the story of Hughes for the RISD board, a life of valor that may have gone unnoticed by Refugio residents.
“Most of you are probably like me, you did not know that Refugio had a Medal of Honor recipient,” he said.
Hughes was born in Alexandria, Louisiana as the only son of Lloyd Hubert Hughes Sr. and Mildred Mae Rainey Hughes. Although he was given his father’s name, his family and friends called him Pete. His mother remarried into the Jordan family, with Hughes moving to Refugio in 1931.
While in Refugio, Hughes racked up a list of accomplishments befitting a hard-working young man. On top of his academic prowess, he was an athletic marvel for RHS, lettering in track, tennis and basketball. He was a captain for both the basketball and football squads, earning an all-district selection as a tight end during his tenure.
He graduated in 1939, moving onto Corpus Christi Junior College before eventually attending Texas A&M University to study petroleum engineering. Scheduled to be a member of the A&M class of 1943, Hughes felt a higher calling after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941. Several weeks later, on Jan. 28, 1942, the 20-year-old enlisted in military service and was appointed an aviation cadet.
Commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army Air Forces, Hughes began taking flight training and was ultimately assigned a B-24 Liberator heavy bomber aircraft. Taking part in five combat missions during his service, he was assigned to the 389th Bombardment Group, dispatched to a secret base in Libya for what Slack called a “secret mission.”
This mission turned out to be Operation Tidal Wave, known as the most highly decorated military mission in United States history. His fifth, and final, mission would be an 18-hour, 2,400-mile round trip to destroy Nazi oil refineries at Ploiesti, Romania, 30 miles north of Bucharest. On Aug. 1, 1943, Hughes and 178 other B-24 Liberators took off on the mission. His crew, the 389th, was the least experienced of the pilots heading toward Ploiesti.
“In other words, the least experienced guys were flying at the back after the enemy had already been alerted ... the mission was not without some problems,” Slack said.
Targeting the Campina oil fields north of Ploiesti’s oil fields, Hughes would be entering what was known as “the mouth of hell,” as the Nazi defenses had already been alerted of the Air Forces attack. Not going down without a fight, the young pilot fared through “chimney top height” altitudes to reach his destination.
“(The B-24 is) simply not supposed to fly that low,” Slack said. “The (coordinators) of the mission realized they ere asking a lot of the pilots to fly at this level. Pete was one of the pilots selected to fly because of his skillset.”
During the dangerous flight, Hughes’ aircraft was damaged from anti-aircraft guns, causing gasoline to leak from tanks in the bomb bay and left wing of the B-24. Flames were reaching high above the bombing level as well, adding greater consequence to the leaking gasoline. Instead of attempting a forced landing before reaching the target area, Hughes responded to radio communications that he was “on target” and “going in.”
Carrying out his mission, Hughes flew into the wall of fire approximately 30 feet above ground, dropping his bomb load with precision. Not all was well, though, as the left wing of the B-24 caught fire amid the bombing. Hughes tried to pull up and away from his crew, successfully slowing the plane from 225 miles per hour to 100. Before crash landing in the dry river bed of the Prahova River, though, the left wing of the aircraft came off, resulting in what Slack called a “catastrophic crash.” Hughes was 22 years of age at his passing.
Hughes was one of five Air Force airmen awarded the Medal of Honor for bravery after the incident, and also earned the Purple Heart for his actions. His widow, Hazel, received his Medal of Honor in 1944, with Hughes becoming the first Refugio and Texas A&M alum to earn the highest honor given for service to the United States military. The medal was briefly displayed in Refugio before moving onto A&M’s Corps of Cadets Memorial.
He has been honored in numerous places since his passing, including a place as distinguished alum of A&M. Hughes Hall, a student dormitory, is named after the Refugio alum. He is also honored at the Texas State Cemetery, the Louisiana Military Hall of Fame, and at Del Mar College.
Slack believes that now is the time to honor the hero at his high school.
“It is something that the students can look to, teachers can point to, as an example for what one lonesome Bobcat letterman accomplished,” he said. “But, it is also symbolic to what all of your graduates can accomplish, and have accomplished, in their endeavors.”
The Hughes’ committee has worked tirelessly on not just the potential RHS memorial, but on furthering Hughes’ legacy statewide. The team helped introduce a bill for this year’s 87th Texas Legislature that would rename US-77 from the Victoria County line to the San Patricio County line as the “Pete Hughes Memorial Highway.” The road, said Slack, will act as a “driveway” to the memorial site.
“We believe that this memorial is going to become more than just a memorial plaza at the corner of Vance and US-77,” he said.
While the details are still being ironed out, the project has the support of RISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales, who also acts as part of the committee.
“I’ve been blessed to be a part of this committee, and to see this work come to fruition to this point is amazing,” she said. “It’s inspiring for all of us that are handling the day-to-day of the school district.”
