With the Battle of Plum Creek in 1840 and its aftermath, the power of the southern Comanche bands in Texas was shattered. Plum Creek was the second of three disasters for the Comanche that year. The battle was preceded by the largest and deepest Comanche raid that Texas had ever endured, carrying all the way to Linnville on Matagorda Bay.
The origin of this raid was the Council House Fight in San Antonio in March 1840. This fight happened at a peace talk with 12 Comanche chiefs and their families and warriors. The Comanche were supposed to bring in all their white captives, but they brought in only one horribly mutilated white girl.
When the fight was over, all 12 of the Comanche chiefs were dead, as well as some 20 others. In a rage, the Comanche tortured to death 13 of their white captives but plotted further revenge.
Soon, in August of 1840, the chief Buffalo Hump assembled a huge band of Comanche and allies, numbering up to 1,000 warriors, in the High Plains. He headed south stealthfully, but not to San Antonio. On Aug. 6, Buffalo Hump warriors arrived at and surrounded Victoria, killing and rampaging along the way.
John Linn, an early settler and entrepreneur, was in Victoria with about 50 other men when the Comanche appeared. The Comanche never entered Victoria, but camped in the vicinity, contrary to their usual hit-and-run tactics.
Two days later, the Comanche moved to Linnville on the coast. Most of the residents of Linnville survived by taking to a schooner in the harbor. The Comanche ransacked the town and discovered a warehouse containing women’s hats and umbrellas. They confiscated these articles of feminine finery and wore them all the way to the battle at Plum Creek.
The Comanche had accumulated a herd of about 2,000 stolen horses and other booty and began to move slowly to their homeland in west Texas. By this time, the Texans were aroused and mobilizing.
About 120 Texans from Victoria and Cuero under a Capt. Zumaldt engaged the rear of the Comanche column. Ahead a group of Texas frontiersmen and Republic of Texas army soldiers was assembling at Plum Creek near Lockhart to intercept the Comanche.
Buffalo Hump was undone by the excessive booty that he refused to abandon. When the Texans attacked on Aug, 12, the stolen horses stampeded and took the Comanche with them. A running battle went on for 15 miles.
At the end, some 80 Comanche bodies were left in the wake of the stampede. Only one Texan was killed, although the Comanche were able to execute some of the women captives that they had taken.
Buffalo Hump and most of the Comanche escaped, but without their prized horses. They did get to keep the hats and umbrellas.
Tonkawa scouts who had run on foot for 30 miles to be in the battle at Plum Creek against their hated Comanche enemies celebrated that night by roasting and eating parts of dead Comanche. But the Comanche’s punishment was not over.
Mirabeau Lamar, the President of the Republic of Texas, decided that the Comanche must be taught a lesson. In September 1840, a company of 63 Texans and 16 Lipan scouts headed west seeking the Comanche homeland. About halfway to Santa Fe, farther west than any Anglo Texan company had ever ventured, the Lipan scouts discovered a large Comanche village.
The Comanche security was very lax because they assumed that no Anglos would ever dare to penetrate their retreat. The Texan and Lipan attack caught the Comanche by complete surprise. This was the third Comanche disaster in 1840.
As a result, the southern Comanche bands were no longer a mortal threat to Texas and the Comanche learned that their comancheria home ground was no longer inviolate to Texan reprisa.
