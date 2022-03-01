Gigi Poynter defeated Sylvia Barrera-Wiginton by 185 votes for the Republican Party nomination for Refugio County judge.
According to unofficial election results, Poynter received 603 votes (59.06 percent) to Barrera-Wiginton's 418 (40.94 percent).
Poynter and Barrera-Wiginton were running to fill the office held by Robert Blaschke, who was not seeking another term.
No Democrat filed for the county judge office in the primary election.
In Refugio County's only other primary election, Roberta Shipp Fagan defeated Noel Vega for the GOP nomination for justice of the peace No. 1. Fagan received 252 votes (70.99 percent) while Vega received 103 (29.01 percent).
Fagan will face Democrat incumbent Mary Canales in the general election.