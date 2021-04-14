The Refugio County Retired School Personnel held a virtual raffle Friday, March 26, during Refugio County’s fair week.
Refugio Elementary School sixth grade student Salem Bass won the grand prize, a utility wagon filled with various items. Hazel Lampert, second grade student at RES, was the winner of a set of Corn Hole Boards donated by Tim and Pam Harris.
Other winners included Kathy Albert, $100 gift card from Tuttle’s; Paul Moore and Megan Mutschler, $25 gift card to Tuttle’s; Tina Weber, $25 gift card to Kohl’s; Mary Walzel, massage by DeAnne Jochetz; Patti Borglund, candleholder/blanket and Wanda Speis, bird house décor.
Members of the RCRSP appreciate the support received from everyone who donated items and purchased tickets to make their raffle a success.
Funds raised from the raffle support scholarships for Refugio County seniors and help offset club expenses.