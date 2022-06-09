The Refugio County Retired School Personnel has announced three students as recipients of $750 scholarships.
Recipients are Aracely Revilla of Austwell-Tivoli High School, Brenna Sims of Refugio High School and Emily Arnold of Woodsboro High School.
“These students have worked really hard during their four years while attending their respective high schools,” RCRSP President Cindy Clendennen said. “The RCRSP congratulates each student and wishes them much success in their future endeavors.
“Thank you to everyone who helped raise funds for these scholarships. It would be impossible to award them without community support.”
Information submitted by
Cindy Clendennen, RCRSP President