RCRSP donates books to county schools

The Refugio County Retired School Personnel recently donated a total of 97 books to Refugio County third-grade students through the Texas Retired Teacher Association’s Children’s Book Project.
The goal of TRTA is for all children in the state of Texas to have at least one book of their own. RCRSP members Marilyn Pagel, Shanna and Thor Bass, Irma Ramirez, and Rosemary Lara delivered books to Austwell-Tivoli Elementary School, Refugio Elementary School and Woodsboro Elementary School prior to the Christmas break.
President Cindy Clendennen said, “Thanks to everyone who donated books for this worthy cause. Our students were excited to receive the books.”
Information submitted by Cindy Clendennen, RCRSP President