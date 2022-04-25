The Refugio County Retired School Personnel met Thursday, April 14, and the program included instillation of officers for the 2022-2024 session. Refugio County Judge, Robert Blaschke was available to swear-in each elected officer.
After the ceremony, awards were given to three outstanding RCRSP members with Irma Ramirez receiving the Volunteer Services Award, Kathy Feuerbacher the Appreciation Award and Liz Gold the Outstanding Recognition and Achievement Award.
“These outstanding members have given many hours of their personal time to make our organization such a success,” President Cindy Clendennen stated.
Committee reports included information from health, legislative and finance chairpersons. It was announced funds raised during the Refugio County Fair at the RCRSP booth helped achieve the goal to provide three $750 scholarships to Refugio County seniors in May.
In other business, the group unanimously voted to donate $100 to the Presbyterian Church for use of their facilities during the year.
Secondly, the RCRSP wished to recognize Refugio County teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week in May. Upon adjournment, Jamie Steele and Liz Gold were winners of the monthly drawing.
Submitted by Cindy Clendennen RCRSP President