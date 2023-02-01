RCSO deputies seize semi-automatic weapon, drugs after vehicle search

Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a semi-automatic weapon, 12.34 grams of cocaine and 1.70 ounces of marijuana after a vehicle search on Dec. 31 in Woodsboro.
According to the RCSO, deputies were conducting building checks of businesses in Woodsboro when they observed a suspicious vehicle at approximately 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 136 and Copeland Road.
Deputies contacted the vehicle in the vicinity of the town square.
According to the RCSO, deputies detected an odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle, which had a lone male occupant.
A search of the vehicle uncovered an AB-10 semi-automatic 9mm with a loaded long magazine along with the drugs.
The male subject was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful carry of weapon and possession of marijuana.
