The following individuals were arrested by the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office or DPS during the week of March 22 through March 28, and have been charged or arraigned.
• John Robert Balusek, 26; possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (< 1 gram).
• Devyn Gaij Capistran, 23; manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (< 1 gram).
• Valerie Ann Vasquez, 32; bail jumping and failure to appear.
• Richard Rodriguez, 23; manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3/4 (≥ 28 grams, < 200 grams).
• Ruby Garza, 53; possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (< 1 gram).
• LeGeorge Gray, 21; possession of marijuana (> 2 ounces, < 4 ounces) in a drug free zone.
• Justin Shane Brown, 26; forgery of a financial instrument.
• Kevin Alain Martinez, 24; possession of marijuana (≤ 2 ounces).
• Jose Antony Portillo, 23; possession of marijuana (≤ 2 ounces).
• Jorge H. Oseguera Sequeria, 41; smuggling of persons for monetary gain.