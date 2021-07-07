Refugio car club members cruise to victory

The Refugio Area Crusisers car club is less than six months old, but it is off to a great start. The club was formed in March and now has approximately 18 members, both male and female, from Refugio County and the surrounding area.
Membership is open to car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts no matter the age of the automobile.
The ages of the membership (from teenage to 78) are just as diverse as the modes of transportation they own; but there is one common bond, they all love cars.
Club president Ron Kruger owns a 1966 Pontiac Lemans. His interest in cars goes back to when he was a freshman in high school when he began tinkering with and rebuilding cars. Kruger also has a 1938 Ford Sedan that he is trying to get back on the road, as well as, a 1957 Thunderbird that he is currently working on.
In past years he has driven the 1938 Ford to Colorado, Oklahoma, Alabama and Kentucky for state and national events. In addition to being a member of the Refugio club, Kruger is also a member of the National Street Rod Association, Lone Star Street Rod Association and a Corpus Christi car club.
Steven Wales, RAC vice-president, has an orange 1934 Ford Coupe. He has had a fascination with cars dating back to his childhood when he played with Matchbox cars.
Secretary/treasurer James T. Kay is the owner of two classic cars, a 1967 Mustang and a 1949 Ford Custom. He became interested in cars at a young age.
He was a 15 year old freshman when he received his first car, a 1949 Ford. It was given to him by the late Professor A.T. Barefield (namesake of the Barefield School in Refugio.)
Kay repaired the car, got it running and named it “speed demon.” He fell in love with working on cars which led to him taking two years of mechanics in high school.
While serving in the U.S. Army, stationed inGermany, Kay said, “ I purchased my first Mustang through the PX paying $50.00 a month not knowing what kind of car it was except for a picture of it.”
After arriving back in the states Kay picked up his 1966 Mustang and drove it back to Texas.
On Father’s Day, seven years ago, Kay’s son, Dr. Joel Kay, surprised him with the 1949 Ford that he currently owns.
Club member Gary Bourland said, “I’ve been a car nut since junior high school.” In his drag racing days he had a 1961 Chevrolet Impala bubble top that he raced in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Louisiana. That vehicle was destroyed by a Tornado in 1965.
Today, Bourland owns a marina blue 1928 Ford Model A, the oldest vehicle in the Refugio club. He found the car online in Beaumont and brought it home on a trailer. Since purchasing the Model A, Bourland has added chrome to it, changed the interior slightly and done some work on the front end and brakes.
He is also a member of the Texas Jacks Car Club based in Hale Center which is about 45 miles north of Lubbock.
Ruben Longoria has been an avid car lover for most of his life. He and his wife, Liz, travel to as many car shows as possible. She enjoys going to car shows and has formed friendships with the wives of other members, as well as, the many people she has met at shows.
She describes the club as a big family, helping each other out and traveling together as a convoy to car shows. The Longoria’s own a 1950 Chevrolet truck and a two-door 1957 Chevrolet BelAir hard top.
Refugio Area Cruisers members have had some success in competitions they have attended thus far.
Ten members participate in an Aransas Pass car show on April 3 with four trophies being won. RAC club members receiving trophies were Micky Lewis (first-place, Best Mustang Pre-’78), Johnny Repka (second-place, Best Mustang ’79 plus) and Alex Torres (first-place, Best Muscle Car and first-place, Best Camaro Pre-’81).
Also in April Barry Beuershausen (first-place in imports), Ruben Longoria (third-place, Cars 1940-59) and Steven Wales (second-place in Street Rods) brought home trophies from a Victoria car show.
At the end of the Sweet Home Car Show in May James T. Kay and Wales each walked away with second place trophies in their respective categories. Kay showed in the 1967-77 Classics division and Wales in the Street Rods division. Ron Kruger received a Pontiac flag from the event chairman for Best Pontiac.
At a show in Shiner Kay placed first in the Mustang 1964-92 category and Wales placed first in the Rod Coupe Pre-1935 category.
Longoria has also won trophies in Yoakum (third-place) and most recently in Goliad (Best of Show).
Wales stated that the club’s ultimate goal is to be able to bring a large car show to Refugio.
The group will participate in a July 4 celebration in Tivoli by holding a hamburger fundraiser. Tickets are $10 and includes a hamburger , chips, drink, dessert and an entry into a 50/50 raffle.
A separate raffle with a variety of possible prizes will also be held during the event. Those tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The winner need not be present to win.
For more information contact Kruger at 361-935-4062 or Wales at 361-362-5445.
The Refugio Area Cruisers meet on the first Monday of each month at either the Dairy Queen or GM’s BBQ in Refugio.