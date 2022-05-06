The Refugio County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual awards banquet on Saturday, May 7 at the Refugio County Expo Center located at 151 Fairground Road in Refugio.
A social hour will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The banquet will begin at 7 p.m.
There will be a presentation of the colors by the Refugio County Honor Guard. After the singing of the national anthem and an invocation, dinner will be served.
Live and silent auctions will be held during the event.
The Outstanding Senior awards will be announced before auction winners will be announced.
The event will conclude with the announcement of the Member of the Year and Citizen of the Year awards.
