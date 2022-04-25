Refugio County dispatcher made right call in rescue of kidnapped woman

Denise DeNava will always remember Mother’s Day 2021 for at least a couple of reasons.
First, DeNava’s children surprised her at work by bringing her food they cooked on the special day.
Not much later, the dispatcher for the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call she will never forget.
“This girl called and said, ‘Mom, I have a cough and it won’t go away,’ ” DeNava recalled. “I asked her if she knew she called 9-1-1. She just kept saying she had a cough.
“I asked her if she was with someone and couldn’t talk and she said, Yes.’ ”
That’s when De Nava figured the girl could be in a hostage situation.
“I told her then to just answer me with a ‘Yes’ or a ‘No,’ ” DeNava said.
The 22-year-old woman had left Port Lavaca Memorial Medical Center earlier in the day. She began hitchhiking for a ride back to her hometown of Houston.
The woman accepted a ride from a male and a female. When the vehicle reached U.S. Highway 59, she noticed it began traveling south instead of north toward Houston.
The vehicle was nearing Refugio when DeNava received the call.
“She was finally able to tell me where she was,” DeNava said. “She said she saw a Best Western, so I knew she was in Refugio.”
The vehicle was stopped by Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Refugio. It was determined later that the couple planned to take the girl to the Rio Grande Valley, where she would have been delivered to a sex trafficking ring.
“I’m sure some dispatchers would have just said it was some crazy lady thinking I was her mom,” said RCSO Sheriff Pinky Gonzales. “But we really appreciate what she did.”
DeNava received an “Award of Heroic Action” plaque on April 12 for her involvement in rescuing the woman.
DeNava and other members of the RCSO telecommunications office were treated to a luncheon on April 12 in celebration of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (April 10-16).