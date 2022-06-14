Thursday, May 26, was graduation day at Refugio Elementary School. Following tradition, the graduates walked into the RES cafeteria with Pomp and Circumstance playing in the background.
But, this was a different kind of commencement exercise. The graduates were not RES students, but teachers.
The entire elementary student body was present to honor and celebrate Tammy Wills and Natasha Campbell for obtaining their bachelor’s degrees.
The excited youngsters cheered as the two graduates walked onto the stage.
Wills and Campbell both began their careers at RES as paraprofessionals. Discovering their love for education and working with students in the classroom, each of them made the decision to go back to college, earn a degree and become a certified teacher.
Elementary school principal Twyla Thomas welcomed everyone to the ceremony and spoke about how hard work and determination will help a person to reach his/her goals.
Thomas then gave some background information about each of the graduates.
RES students Adalyn Autry and Saige Jefferson, members of the organization “Ladies of Distinction,” explained how much Campbell, who created and developed LOD, has touched their lives.
Thomas presented each graduates with a certificate of graduation and a bouquet of red roses.
Campbell ended the ceremony by leading the Refugio Elementary Bobcats in a cheer that shook the room.
Wills graduated from Refugio High School in 1987.
Before coming to RHS, she had served as the manager for girls basketball at Stroman High School in Victoria. There, she also was in the choir three years, band one year and a member of the Honor Society.
Wills graduated from Grand Canyon University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in November 2021.
She was a member of the National Collegiate Honor Society. Making the Dean’s List every semester, except one, she finished with a 3.3 GPA.
Wills achieved her goal of becoming a certified teacher in February of this year.
She began serving as a substitute teacher at RES in 2012 before working as a full time paraprofessional from 2013-17.
After moving to Houston, Wills continued her education.
She returned to Refugio in 2021 to complete her student teaching and was hired as a full time paraprofessional.
In February, she was hired as a certified teacher to teach sixth grade science for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
She will begin teaching at Refugio Elementary in August.
Wills is the mother of two adult children, Tony Trentman and Myranda Kahanek.
Campbell is a 1993 graduate of Refugio High School where she participated in basketball, volleyball, track, cheerleading, band and student council.
She attended Lamar University, earning a bachelor’s degree. In addition, she served as President of Texas Associates of Education.
Campbell worked nine years in Brevard County ISD as a testing specialist, cheer and track coach at Titusville High School and Space Coast Senior High School prior to joining the staff at Refugio Elementary School.
She has worked as a paraprofessional at RES for the last 10 years.
Since earning her bachelor’s degree, Campbell has applied to Iteach Texas to obtain her teaching certification. Her goal is to be teaching at RefugioElementary in August as a certified teacher.
Campbell is the mother of three sons, James Durst, D.J. Campbell and Ernest Campbell.
