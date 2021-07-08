The cards were right for Refugio residents, as well as outsiders, for the Refugio Education Foundation’s “World Series of Refugio Texas Hold’em” tournament. The tournament took place at the Refugio County Expo Center on June 12.
Approximately 200 players tried their hands at the grand prize of $4,000, including individuals and representatives from local businesses. Each participant “bought in” on the tournament at $150, with proceeds going towards the Refugio Education Foundation. The foundation is tasked with raising money for education-related projects throughout Refugio ISD, specifically grants for staff that allow for class trips or new technologies in the classroom.
Taking the grand prize was Martin Cano of Victoria, winning the final hand with a combination of a nine of spades and a 10 of diamonds.
Second-place in the tournament was Charlotte Ann Moehr of Woodsboro, who was also victorious in the evening’s “last business standing” competition. Moehr was playing for Debra Moore of Refugio’s High-Falutin Boutique.
Thanks to the foundation’s sponsors, the event also included a sponsor mixer the night prior. The event included a “white elephant” gift exchange and a Compadres BBQ brisket plate.
The next “World Series” tournament will take place on Feb. 5, 2022, with details to come on the foundation’s website, www.refugioeducationfoundation.org.