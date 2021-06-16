The Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library, in Refugio, has emergency preparedness resources available to help families prepare themselves and their households for possible disasters.
All resources are free of charge, and have been provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, through the Ready Or Not? Have A Plan campaign. The following resources are available:
• Emergency waterproof bag (15 x 12 waterproof bag for holding important documents)
• Building Your Disaster Supply Kit Checklist (The checklist, in English and Spanish, helps families to build a disaster supply kit for evacuating or sheltering in place.
• Preparedness activity book (This book , in English and Spanish, is designed to challenge school-age children on how to get prepared for disasters.) Activities such as dot-to-dot, maze, crossword and word search puzzles and word games are included.
In addition to these resources, the library also has a link to The Official South Texas Hurricane Guide 2021 on the library computers, and also a QR code to scan from smartphones. This guide contains updated information for 2021 on hurricanes, as well as the many hazards they bring to the Coastal Bend.
The link to the guide is https://www.weather.gov/media/crp/2021_HG_English_Final.pdf. It can be printed or downloaded to a computer or telephone.
For county residents that need some form of assistance during an emergency/disaster event, and have no other means of help, the state of Texas offers a free registry with the STEAR program (State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry). People with disabilities or with access and functional needs, should register. Registration can be completed at https://STEAR.tdem.gov.