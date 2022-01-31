Refugio Little League signing up baseball, softball players

Registration for the 2022 Refugio Little League baseball and softball seasons is continuing through the end of February.
Registration is $75 for players ages 4 to 16.
Refugio Little League, which is entering its 69th year of existence, will have Tee Ball (ages 4-6), Coach Pitch (ages 6-8) for baseball and softball, Minor Division (ages 8-10) for baseball and softball, Major Division (ages 10-12) for baseball and softball, Junior Division (ages 12-14) for baseball and softball, and Senior Division (ages 14-16) for baseball and softball.
Registration can be done at RefugioLittleLeague.com.
For more information, email refugioll@yahoo.com.