In observance of Teacher Appreciation Week, May 3 through May 7, Refugio County elected officials honored the county’s educators by delivering trays of cookies to each of the school districts in the county.
The officials split the task of delivering the trays to the Austwell-Tivoli, Refugio and Woodsboro school campuses on Thursday, May 6.
The elected officials expressed their sincerest appreciation for the devotion, dedication and love that the teachers in Refugio County give each and every day.
A spokesperson said, “the cookies are simply a small way to thank them for the countless hours they spend preparing our youth of today to become the leaders of tomorrow.