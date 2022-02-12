The offer was just too good for Refugio four-sport star Jordan Kelley to refuse.
The chance to play football at the next level and continue his academics at the highest level were reason enough for Kelley to verbally commit to Columbia University.
Kelley recently visited the New York City campus. It took him only one day back home for him to commit to the Ivy League Lions and cancel his other scheduled visits.
“It was my first time being in New York,” Kelley said. “I thought it was going to be a really big campus, but everything was pretty close together. It had that small community, tight feeling. I just fell in love with the place and I made my decision the day after my visit.”
Kelley was a starter as a freshman in football, basketball and baseball. The wide receiver helped lead the Bobcats to the Class 2A Division I state football title in 2019.
“He’s a phenomenal overall athlete,” Refugio Athletic Director/Head Football Coach Jason Herring said. “He’s our best football player, best basketball player, best track athlete, best baseball player. He’s just very gifted.”
Kelley has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average during his four years in high school. His academic success also attracted offers from Ivy League schools Brown and Dartmouth along with Virginia.
“It’s been tough. It’s challenging managing academics while playing in four sports,” Kelley said. “But my parents always told me that I am a student first and an athlete second. I worked really hard and it’s finally paying off.”
“What makes Jordan special is not only that he is a great athlete, he’s also a really good kid,” Herring said of the first athlete he has had in 24 years as a coach to play at an Ivy League school. “We get some athletes sometimes that may not do everything right. Some are kind of hard to corral. But Jordan is just real humble, and just a really good kid.”
Kelley said his destination was between one of two schools.
“It was between Angelo State and Columbia,” Kelley said. “Those were the two schools that showed the most love to me. I visited Angelo State about three days before I went to New York.”
Kelley said he expects there will be times when he is homesick for Refugio.
“It really hasn’t hit me yet,” said Kelley, who plans to major in business management. “The first day I move in, I know it’s going to be a lot different from Refugio. Being from South Texas and going all the way up to New York is definitely going to be a change. But it’s something I can adapt to.”
Kelley, who aspires to be a sports agent, knows how much having a Columbia University diploma on his resume could open many doors of opportunity in his future.
“It’s an Ivy League school,” Kelley said. “I’m not just setting myself up for the next four or five years.”
