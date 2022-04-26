Refugio’s Mallory Wise was defeated by Normangee’s Reagan Maxson 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of the girls division at the region IV-3A Tennis Tournment at Texas A&M-Kingsville on April 11.
Maxson went on to win the third-place medal.
