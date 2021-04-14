Refugio schools 'walk across Texas'

Students of Malaise Williams at Refugio Elementary School Front walked the most miles in the Walk Across Texas program that began in the fall of 2020. Pictured (front row, from left) are Ember Everett, Marianna Medina, Refugio County 4-H Queen Presleigh Barber and Angela Funez; (middle row, from left) Brynlee Valenzuela, Hudson Arzola, Paisley Porter, Annie Green, Kamryn Garcia, Jenna Lyons, Mahayla McCants, Taylor Ressmann, and Mia Estrada; and (back row, from left) Phillip Jamison, Jaxson Gonzales, Donovan Dallas, Hunter Perez, Joe Rodriguez, Kaysen Wren and Joseph Herrera . (Photo by Boogie Barber)