Refugio schools 'walk across Texas'

Refugio County schools participated in the fall 2020 Walk Across Texas program which was sponsored by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agency.
WAT is an eight-week program designed to encourage people of all ages to support one another while establishing a habit of becoming more physically active.
On the first day of the program physical education teachers and students at Refugio Elementary School and Woodsboro Elementary School competed in a “Chicken Dance” marathon.
At the end of the eight weeks, Malaise Williams’ class, at RES, had walked the most miles per class. RES second grade students logged the most miles overall. Leslie Haug’s second grade class was awarded the most creative name with “Masked Up and Stepping Out.”
The students at RES walked more than 15,000 miles.
The third grade students at WES walked the most miles during the course of the program. Fourth grade students were recognized for walking the most miles in one week with a total of 80. The name “Soaring Sixth Graders” won the sixth grade students an award for having the most creative name.
At the end of the eight weeks, WES students had walked more than 3,000 miles.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Boogie Barber expressed her appreciation to the school districts and the teachers for their support and hard work.