Refugio sweeps titles at area meet

Refugio swept the boys and girls team titles at the area track and field meet on April 13 in La Villa.
The Bobcats won with 182 points, while the Lady Cats captured first place with 119. The Bobcats won all three relay events.
The top four finishers in each event advanced to the Region IV-3A meet at Texas A&M-Kingsville on April 29-30.
Antwaan Gross, Jordan Kelley, Marvin Fox and Ernest Campbell teamed for a winning time of 43.07 seconds in the 400 relay.
Kelley, Fox, Jason Moore and Campbell combined to win the 800 relay in 1:32.63. The Bobcats concluded the meet by winning the 1,600 relay in 3:37.93 with the foursome of Kelley, Karson Herring, Isaiah Avery and Moore.
Campbell won the 100 dash in 10.98 and was followed in second place by teammate Eziyah Bland, who crossed the finish in 11.59.
The Bobcats also captured the top two places in the 200 dash as Moore won in 23.07 and was followed by Fox in 23.23.
Kelley, who collected four gold medals on the day, won the long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 9 1/4 inches. Kelley went 41-11 1/4 to get third in the triple jump.
Gross was first in the triple jump with a leap of 43-9 1/2 and third in the long jump with a mark of 21-6 1/4.
The Bobcats qualified two in the 400 dash as Herring was second in 53.61 and Avery was third in 54.18. Refugio’s Brandon DeNava was third in the 800 run in 2:08.49 and teammate Kyle Walker was fourth in 2:08.73.
Refugio’s J.R. Moore was runner-up in the discus with a throw of 130-6 and Jordan King was third in the shot put with a toss of 42-4 1/4.
DeNava placed sixth in the 1,600 run with a time of 5:21.64.
The Bobcats’ Chai Whitmire was second in the 300 hurdles in 42.32 and third in the 110 hurdles in 17.38. Refugio’s Braylon Gonzales took second in the 110 hurdles in 16.23 and fifth in the 300 hurdles in 44.56.
Campbell went 20-6 to take fifth in the long jump. Bland was fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 38-11 1/4.
Woodsboro qualified two pole vaulters to the regional meet. Layton Niemann cleared 13-0 to win the event and Anthony Meacham was second with a height of 12-0.
Woodsboro’s James Meacham cleared 5-8 to take fourth in the high jump and teammate Brayden Robison went 5-8 to finish sixth.
The Eagles were fifth in the 400 relay with Jordan Garcia, TK Morgan, Glen Giddens and Jayden Scott combining for a time of 45.59.
Woodsboro’s Roger Gonzales placed fifth in the shot put with a toss of 40-7.
In the girls division, Riley Haug and Peyton Oliver each won three gold medals. The two teamed with Seahna Bland and Chay Callis to win the 400 relay in 50.97.
Oliver won the 100 dash in 12.69 and 200 dash in 26.39. Haug captured first in the 400 dash in 1:03.51 and 800 run in 2:31.05.
Refugio’s Ciara Tilley won the shot put with a mark of 38-3 1/4 and discus with a throw of 110-5 1/2.
Brook Moya and Hollie Eads combined with Callis and Bland to win the 800 relay in 1:54.71.
Haug was second in the high jump by clearing 5-0 and third in the long jump with a mark of 15-11.
Oliver placed second in the long jump with a leap of 16-6 and teammate Bradi Fox-Smith was fourth with a mark of 14-11.
The Lady Cats’ Hallie Greenly took third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 57.20.
Bland finished fifth in the 100 dash in 13.58.
Woodsboro’s Remington Bolcik advanced to the regional meet with a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles in 18.76.
The Lady Eagles’ Hailey Allen was fourth in the discus with a throw of 89-3.
Bolcik, Jaqulynn Tully, Katrina Lopez and Anna Hall were fifth in the 800 relay with a time of 1:59.55.
