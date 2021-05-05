Refugio County’s top track athletes will be making their way to Austin this week.
On Friday, Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of Texas University will play host to several Refugio Bobcats, Refugio Lady Cats and Woodsboro Eagles.
Field events will begin the day at 9 a.m., featuring one of the top pole vaulters in the state. Woodsboro’s Anthony Meacham will be vaulting up against state competition after a regional meet vault of 16 feet, 8 inches, the top recorded vault in the state in 2021. Meacham also qualified in the long jump event with a jump of 22-11.
Refugio’s Jai’lin King will take part in three different jump events, the long jump, high jump and triple jump. At the regional meet in Kerrville April 25, King placed a 19-8 in the long jump and a 5-5 in the high jump to take top honors. She also finished second in the triple jump with a 36-9.5.
On the track, both Refugio and Woodsboro’s focuses will be in the speed-based events.
For the Bobcats, Ernest Campbell will represent the squad in the 100-meter after a 10.91 second performance at regionals, earning second-place. Zavien Wills will be competing in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdle events, taking first and second-place honors at the regional meet, respectively, with times of 15.12 and 41.32. The team of Campbell, Jason Moore, Nathan Meza and Jordan Kelley advanced to state in the 4x200 relay, while the foursome of Meza, Moore, Sean Jones and Isaiah Avery will make up the Bobcats’ 4x400 relay.
The Ladycats will be represented on the track by Peyton Oliver, who swept the 100-meter and 200-meter events at regionals with respective times of 12.34 and 25.87.
Woodsboro will have Meacham on the track to take part in the 200-meter dash, finishing second at regionals with a 22.14 time. Caleb Moore will be competing individually as well, after a second-place finish in the 400-meter with a 51.50 time.
The Eagles bunch of Meacham, Moore, Braxton Ladner and Roger Gonzalez will be a part of the 4x100 relay event, finishing second at regionals with a 43.62 time.
