Grand champions:

Steer: Colton Wiginton, $9,400

Buyers: Refugio County Steer Supporter, Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Nick Arredondo Livestock Services, Beeville Livestock Commission, Vantage Bank Texas, First State Bank of Louise, Terry Metting, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, Heath Harkins, C3 Cattle, David & Denise Poland, IV Services, All Star Performance Horses.

Lamb: Sydney Freudiger-Arredondo, $23,750

Buyers: Friedrichs in Memory of Isabel, First State Bank of Louise, Buck Kelley, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Romulo & Rachel Mascorro, Mission River Classic, Jeremy & Brittney Mascorro, Ceanna & Leah & Kadence Brown, Friends of the Fair, South Texas Veterinary Clinic, Beeville Livestock Commission, Aztec Chevrolet, JP Sports Cattle, Taftcot Farms, Auto Glass Solutions, Dr. & Mary Arredondo Sr., Bomb Barbeque Cafe, Superior Auto, Bee Auto Specialty.

Hog: Ceanna Brown, $11,400

Buyers: STAC Service LLC, NA Ag, 4-H Supporters #1, Deb Bauer, Clara E. Bauer, Friends of the Fair, Stephen & Samantha Meza, First State Bank of Louise, Gulf Coast Weed Control, Gulf Coast Oilfield Supply LLC, Nick Arredondo Livestock Services.

Lamb: Colton Wiginton, $6,100

Buyers: Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Friedrichs in Memory of Isabel, Mission River Classic, Beeville Livestock Commission, Neal & Linda Haertig, Stephen & Samantha Meza, WIlkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, First State Bank of Louise, Brian & Cecilia Wiginton, Jennifer Payne, NA Ag, STAC Service LLC, John & Boogie Barber, Myers Kids.

Turkey: Justin Speis, $2,100

Buyers: Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Ressmann Family, Vantage Bank Texas, Neal & Linda Haertig, First State Bank of Louise, Thomas & Cathy White.

Broiler: Thomas Barber, $8,650

Buyers: Carolin Niemann Estate, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Thomas & Cathy White, Vantage Bank Texas, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Deb Bauer, Clara E. Bauer, First State Bank of Louise.

Rabbit: Caleb Hesseltine, $3,350

Buyers: Brian & Cecilia Wiginton, O. Meza Construction Co, Oscar & Priscilla Meza, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Clara E. Bauer, Jennifer Payne, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers and STAC Service LLC.

Reserve champions:

Steer: Sydney Freudiger-Arredondo, $9,399.99

Buyers: Beeville Livestock Commission, Aztec Chevrolet

Lamb: Kelli Ressmann, $10,400

Buyers: H&S Contructors, Beeville Livestock Commission, Mission River Classic, Clara E. Bauer, Thomas & Cathy White, Nixon Farms, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Preston & Rita Orchard

Hog: Emily White, $4,950

Buyers: Thomas & Cathy White, David Bunch, STAC Service LLC, John & Boogie Barber, Ressmann Family, Deb Bauer, Arnold Oil Co., Preston & Rita Orchard, First State Bank of Louise, Clara E. Bauer, Mission River Classic, H&M Acid Services LLC

Goat: Sydney Summerville, $4,050

Buyers: Allen Samuels Chevrolet, First State Bank of Louise, Mission River Classic, Buck Kelley, Triple T, Jeb & Leann Bauer, Ressmann Family, Friedrichs in Memory of Isabel, Thomas & Cathy White, Rozacky Ranch, Preston & Rita Orchard, Nixon Farms

Turkey: Conner Speis, $2,099

Buyers: Refugio County Farm Bureau, First State Bank of Louise

Broiler: Mary Barber, $8,649

Buyers: Leander Niemann Farms

Rabbit: Celeste Lara, $4,950

Buyers: Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Beyond The Glo, Romulo & Rachel Mascorro, Jeb & Leann Bauer, Clara E. Bauer, STAC Service LLC, Nixon Farms, Friends of the Fair, One Acre of Bacon, H&M Acid Services LLC, Arredondo Dozer Service, 4-H Supporters #1, First State Bank of Louise, Midcoast Lease Service, Jeremy & Britney Mascorro, Brian & Cecilia Wiginton, Ressmann Family, O. Meza Construction Co, All Star Performance Horses, John & Boogie Barber, MidCoast Lease

Steer:

-Carlee Wiginton (breed champion), $7,300

Buyers: Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, Brian & Cecilia Wiginton, NA Ag, STAC Service LLC, Mission River Classic, David Bunch, Myers Kids, Alli & Abi Bauer, Vantage Bank Texas, Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Refugio County Steer Supporter

-Bentli Levien (reserve breed champion), $9,398.99

Buyers: Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Beeville Livestock Commission, Jeremy & Brittney Mascorro, Gulf Coast Weed Control, Gulf Coast Oilfield Supply LLC, Terry Metting, Ceanna & Leah & Kadence Brown, Paul & Toni Tungate, Friends of the Fair, 4-H Supporters #1, Neal & Linda Haertig, Refugio County Steer Supporter

Hog:

-Luke Poland (breed champion), $4,650

Buyers: Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Clara E. Bauer, Terry Metting, Ruben & Rachel Garcia, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, Vantage Bank Texas, Mission River Classic, First State Bank of Louise, Beeville Livestock Commission, H&M Acid Services LLC, O. Meza Construction Co, Oscar & Priscilla Meza

-Leah Brown (breed champion), $4,949.99

Buyers: Arredondo Dozer Service, First State Bank of Louise, Clara E. Bauer, Deb Bauer, Gulf Coast Oilfield Supply LLC, Stephen & Samantha Meza, 4-H Supporters #1, Ruben & Rachel Garcia, MidCoast Lease

-Emma Meza (reserve breed champion), $4,949.99

Buyers: Vantage Bank Texas, Ceanna & Leah & Kadence Brown, Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Buck Kelley, H&M Acid Services LLC, JM Pressure, Pumping, Oscar & Priscilla Meza, O. Meza Construction Co

-Dakota Nixon (reserve breed champion), $3,850

Buyers: Mick O’Brien, Mary Kathryn O’Brien, NA Ag, Madalynn Nixon, Clara E. Bauer, Neal & Linda Haertig, Vantage Bank Texas, O. Meza Construction Co, Deb Bauer, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bnd Chevy Dealers, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, STAC Service LLC

-Emma Meza (reserve breed champion), $4,000

Buyers: Sydney Arredondo, John & Boogie Barber, Chris & Jennifer Lara, One Acre of Bacon, STAC Service LLC, O. Meza Construction Co, H&M Acid Services LLC, Buck Kelley, Allen Samuels Chevrolet

-Leah Brown (reserve breed champion), $4,300

Buyers: Arredondo Dozer Service, Gulf Coast Weed Control, STAC Service LLC, 4-H Supporters #1, Friends of the Fair

-Lukas Meza, $4,949.99

Buyers: Chris & Jennifer Lara, Tarquin, Oscar & Priscilla Meza, O. Meza Construction Co, STAC Service LLC, Ruben & Rachel Garcia, Sydney Arredondo, Caleb Hesseltine, Vantage Bank Texas, One Acre of Bacon

-Carson White, $3,300

Buyers: Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, STAC Service LLC, Arnold Oil Co, Deb Bauer, Clara E. Bauer, Preston & Rita Orchard, H&M Acid Services LLC, Mission River Classic

-Dakota Nixon, $3,000

Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Alli & Abi Bauer, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, Neal & Linda Haertig, Vantage Bank Texas, Payne Bros, Triple T, Jeremy & Brittney Mascorro, Refugio County Farm Bureau, Madalynn Nixon

-Carson White, $2,250

Buyers: Triple T, Leander Niemann Farms, David Bunch, Preston & Rita Orchard, John & Boogie Barber, Ressmann Family

-Tonya Rodriguez, $4,050

Buyers: STAC Services LLC, Payne Bros, Jack Tully, NA Ag, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Jeremy & Brittney Mascorro, Beyond The Glo, First State Bank of Louise, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht

-Emily White, $2,000

Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Triple T, Preston & Rita Orchard, Kassidy Solomon, John & Boogie Barber

-Micah Flores, $1,750

Buyers: Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Payne Bros, John & Boogie Barber, Ressmann Family, Thomas & Cathy White, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers

-Bradyn Meza, $4,050

Buyers: Buck Kelley, Allen Samuels Chevrolet, MidCoast Lease, JM Pressure Pumping, O. Meza Construction Co, Ruben & Rachel Garcia, Woodsboro Propane LLC

-Bradyn Meza, $2,300

Buyers: Allen Samuels Chevrolet, First State Bank of Louise, Stephen & Samantha Meza, O. Meza Construction Co, Buck Kelley, Jugs N Jiggers, One Acre of Bacon, John & Boogie Barber

-Bryan Meza, $4,949.99

Buyers: Refugio County Farm Bureau, Vantage Bank Texas, First State Bank of Louise, H&M Acid Services LLC, Stephen & Samantha Meza, JM Pressure Pumping, MidCoast Lase, Buck Kelley, O. Meza Construction Co

-Isaiah Maxwell, $1,500

Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Jennifer Payne, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, STAC Service LLC, Payne Bros

-Micah Flores, $1,800

Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Oscar & Priscilla Meza

-Luke Poland, $1,500

Buyers: Refugio County Farm Bureau, STAC Service LLC, Paul & Toni Tungae, Payne Bros, Kassidy Solomon, Leander Niemann Farms

-Tonya Rodriguez, $3,100

Buyers: STAC Services LLC, Refugio County Farm Bureau, Jack Tully, Romulo & Rachel Mascorro

-Sterling Claybrook, $4,949.99

Buyers: Beeville Livestock Commission, Refugio County Farm Bureau, H&M Acid Services LLC, Leander Niemann Farms, O. Meza Construction Co, MidCoast Lease, Ceanna & Leah & Kadence Brown, Deb Bauer, Clara E. Bauer, Triple T, Jeremy & Brittney Mascorro, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, Jugs N Jiggers, Vantage Bank Texas, Nick Arredondo Livestock Services, Hallettsville Livestock Commission, Charles Niemann Farms, Chris Niemann Farms, STAC Service LLC, Harold Niemann Farms, Payne Bros, First State Bank of Louise

-Ceanna Brown, $4,949.99

Buyers: Arredondo Dozer Service, Jeb & Leann Bauer, Coastal Quick Rent, Friends of the Fair, MidCoast Lease, 4-H Supporters #1, Ruben & Rachel Garcia

-Taggart Silvas, $3,200

Buyers: Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Justin Walker, Jeremy & Brittney Mascorro, First State Bank of Louise, Refugio County Farm Bureau, Triple T, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, Vantage Bank Texas, STAC Service LLC, Payne Bros, Harold Niemann Farms

-Kelli Ressmann, $2,000

Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Thomas & Cathy White, John & Boogie Barber, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Refugio County Farm Bureau, Triple T

Lamb:

-Amy Brewer, $1,250

Buyers: Dirty Dozen

-Conner Speis, $1,850

Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Jennifer Payne, Payne Bros, Vantage Bank Texas, STAC Service LLC

-Justin Speis, $1,800

Buyers: Dirty Dozen, STAC Service LLC, John & Boogie Barber, Jennifer Payne, Payne Bros

Goat:

-Tera Rosas, $2,900

Buyers: Dirty Doen, Brushpoppers 4-H Club, Malaise Williams, Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Joseph Moya

-Timmothy Rosas, $2,250

Buyers: Allen Samuels Chevrolet, O. Meza Construction Co, Oscar & Priscilla Meza, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Joseph Moya, Malaise Williams, Brushpoppers 4-H Club, Ruben & Rachel Garcia

-Tera Rosas, $1,350

Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Brushpoppers 4-H Club, Myers Kids, O. Meza Construction Co

-Collyn Royal, $2,050

Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Payne Bros, JB & K Bulls, Paul & Toni Tungate

Broilers:

-Sara Henning, $2,800

Buyers: Beeville Livestock Commission, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, Deb Bauer, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Brian & Cecilia Wiginton, Stephen & Samantha Meza, First State Bank of Louise, NA Ag, David Bunch, Clara E. Bauer

-Sara Henning, $1,250

Buyers: Dirty Dozen, David Bunch, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, Jugs N Jiggers

-Amy Brewer, $1,250

Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Refugio County Farm Bureau

Rabbits:

-Caleb Hesseltine, $1,100

Buyers: Dirty Dozen, John & Boogie Barber

-Mary Barber, $1,150

Buyers: Barber Ranches Ltd, Vantage Bank Texas

-Thomas Barber, $2,200

Buyers: John & Boogie Barber, Jugs N Jiggers, Triple T

-Eliza Rozacky, $1,450

Buyers: Dirty Dozen, First State Bank of Louise, STAC Service LLC, Clara E. Bauer

-Bradi Fox-Smith, $1,900

Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Clara E. Bauer, Brushpoppers 4-H Club, Jeremy & Brittney Mascorro, H&M Acid Services LLC

-Celeste Lara, $1,725

Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Nick Arredondo Livestock Services, Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Malaise Williams, Brushpoppers 4-H Club, 4-H Supporters #1, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers

-Allison Bauer, $3,348.99

Buyers: Batchelor’s Buyers Group, Beefmaster Buyers Group, Mick O’Brien, Friends of the Fair

-Kassidy Solomon, $1,850

Buyers: Dirty Dozen, First State Bank of Louise, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Clara E. Bauer, Brushpoppers 4-H Club, Justin Walker, Alli & Abi Bauer

-Eliza Rozacky, $2,100

Buyers: Refugio County Farm Bureau, Kassidy Solomon, Rozacky Ranch

-Sterling Payne, $2,150

Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Payne Bros, JB & K Bulls, Jeb & Leann Bauer, STAC Service LLC

-Allison Bauer, $3,348.99

Buyers: Clara E. Bauer, Friends of the Fair

-Kassidy Solomon, $2,000

Buyers: Leander Niemann Farms

-Kiley Capistran, $3,348

Buyers: Allen Samuels Chevrolet

Baked Goods:

-Sydney Summerville (pies), $950

Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Buck Kelley

-Ever Bass (bar cookies), $500

Buyers: Dirty Dozen

-Bon Mesirof (bar cookies), $600

Buyers: Jennifer Payne

-Kynleigh Carrol (cookies), $1,200

Buyers: Thoms & Presleigh Barber, Dirty Dozen, Londie & Krystal Ruiz

-Weslee Jochetz (cakes), $1,350

Buyers: Payne Bros, Buck Kelley, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht

