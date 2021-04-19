Grand champions:
Steer: Colton Wiginton, $9,400
Buyers: Refugio County Steer Supporter, Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Nick Arredondo Livestock Services, Beeville Livestock Commission, Vantage Bank Texas, First State Bank of Louise, Terry Metting, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, Heath Harkins, C3 Cattle, David & Denise Poland, IV Services, All Star Performance Horses.
Lamb: Sydney Freudiger-Arredondo, $23,750
Buyers: Friedrichs in Memory of Isabel, First State Bank of Louise, Buck Kelley, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Romulo & Rachel Mascorro, Mission River Classic, Jeremy & Brittney Mascorro, Ceanna & Leah & Kadence Brown, Friends of the Fair, South Texas Veterinary Clinic, Beeville Livestock Commission, Aztec Chevrolet, JP Sports Cattle, Taftcot Farms, Auto Glass Solutions, Dr. & Mary Arredondo Sr., Bomb Barbeque Cafe, Superior Auto, Bee Auto Specialty.
Hog: Ceanna Brown, $11,400
Buyers: STAC Service LLC, NA Ag, 4-H Supporters #1, Deb Bauer, Clara E. Bauer, Friends of the Fair, Stephen & Samantha Meza, First State Bank of Louise, Gulf Coast Weed Control, Gulf Coast Oilfield Supply LLC, Nick Arredondo Livestock Services.
Lamb: Colton Wiginton, $6,100
Buyers: Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Friedrichs in Memory of Isabel, Mission River Classic, Beeville Livestock Commission, Neal & Linda Haertig, Stephen & Samantha Meza, WIlkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, First State Bank of Louise, Brian & Cecilia Wiginton, Jennifer Payne, NA Ag, STAC Service LLC, John & Boogie Barber, Myers Kids.
Turkey: Justin Speis, $2,100
Buyers: Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Ressmann Family, Vantage Bank Texas, Neal & Linda Haertig, First State Bank of Louise, Thomas & Cathy White.
Broiler: Thomas Barber, $8,650
Buyers: Carolin Niemann Estate, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Thomas & Cathy White, Vantage Bank Texas, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Deb Bauer, Clara E. Bauer, First State Bank of Louise.
Rabbit: Caleb Hesseltine, $3,350
Buyers: Brian & Cecilia Wiginton, O. Meza Construction Co, Oscar & Priscilla Meza, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Clara E. Bauer, Jennifer Payne, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers and STAC Service LLC.
Reserve champions:
Steer: Sydney Freudiger-Arredondo, $9,399.99
Buyers: Beeville Livestock Commission, Aztec Chevrolet
Lamb: Kelli Ressmann, $10,400
Buyers: H&S Contructors, Beeville Livestock Commission, Mission River Classic, Clara E. Bauer, Thomas & Cathy White, Nixon Farms, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Preston & Rita Orchard
Hog: Emily White, $4,950
Buyers: Thomas & Cathy White, David Bunch, STAC Service LLC, John & Boogie Barber, Ressmann Family, Deb Bauer, Arnold Oil Co., Preston & Rita Orchard, First State Bank of Louise, Clara E. Bauer, Mission River Classic, H&M Acid Services LLC
Goat: Sydney Summerville, $4,050
Buyers: Allen Samuels Chevrolet, First State Bank of Louise, Mission River Classic, Buck Kelley, Triple T, Jeb & Leann Bauer, Ressmann Family, Friedrichs in Memory of Isabel, Thomas & Cathy White, Rozacky Ranch, Preston & Rita Orchard, Nixon Farms
Turkey: Conner Speis, $2,099
Buyers: Refugio County Farm Bureau, First State Bank of Louise
Broiler: Mary Barber, $8,649
Buyers: Leander Niemann Farms
Rabbit: Celeste Lara, $4,950
Buyers: Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Beyond The Glo, Romulo & Rachel Mascorro, Jeb & Leann Bauer, Clara E. Bauer, STAC Service LLC, Nixon Farms, Friends of the Fair, One Acre of Bacon, H&M Acid Services LLC, Arredondo Dozer Service, 4-H Supporters #1, First State Bank of Louise, Midcoast Lease Service, Jeremy & Britney Mascorro, Brian & Cecilia Wiginton, Ressmann Family, O. Meza Construction Co, All Star Performance Horses, John & Boogie Barber, MidCoast Lease
Steer:
-Carlee Wiginton (breed champion), $7,300
Buyers: Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, Brian & Cecilia Wiginton, NA Ag, STAC Service LLC, Mission River Classic, David Bunch, Myers Kids, Alli & Abi Bauer, Vantage Bank Texas, Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Refugio County Steer Supporter
-Bentli Levien (reserve breed champion), $9,398.99
Buyers: Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Beeville Livestock Commission, Jeremy & Brittney Mascorro, Gulf Coast Weed Control, Gulf Coast Oilfield Supply LLC, Terry Metting, Ceanna & Leah & Kadence Brown, Paul & Toni Tungate, Friends of the Fair, 4-H Supporters #1, Neal & Linda Haertig, Refugio County Steer Supporter
Hog:
-Luke Poland (breed champion), $4,650
Buyers: Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Clara E. Bauer, Terry Metting, Ruben & Rachel Garcia, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, Vantage Bank Texas, Mission River Classic, First State Bank of Louise, Beeville Livestock Commission, H&M Acid Services LLC, O. Meza Construction Co, Oscar & Priscilla Meza
-Leah Brown (breed champion), $4,949.99
Buyers: Arredondo Dozer Service, First State Bank of Louise, Clara E. Bauer, Deb Bauer, Gulf Coast Oilfield Supply LLC, Stephen & Samantha Meza, 4-H Supporters #1, Ruben & Rachel Garcia, MidCoast Lease
-Emma Meza (reserve breed champion), $4,949.99
Buyers: Vantage Bank Texas, Ceanna & Leah & Kadence Brown, Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Buck Kelley, H&M Acid Services LLC, JM Pressure, Pumping, Oscar & Priscilla Meza, O. Meza Construction Co
-Dakota Nixon (reserve breed champion), $3,850
Buyers: Mick O’Brien, Mary Kathryn O’Brien, NA Ag, Madalynn Nixon, Clara E. Bauer, Neal & Linda Haertig, Vantage Bank Texas, O. Meza Construction Co, Deb Bauer, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bnd Chevy Dealers, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, STAC Service LLC
-Emma Meza (reserve breed champion), $4,000
Buyers: Sydney Arredondo, John & Boogie Barber, Chris & Jennifer Lara, One Acre of Bacon, STAC Service LLC, O. Meza Construction Co, H&M Acid Services LLC, Buck Kelley, Allen Samuels Chevrolet
-Leah Brown (reserve breed champion), $4,300
Buyers: Arredondo Dozer Service, Gulf Coast Weed Control, STAC Service LLC, 4-H Supporters #1, Friends of the Fair
-Lukas Meza, $4,949.99
Buyers: Chris & Jennifer Lara, Tarquin, Oscar & Priscilla Meza, O. Meza Construction Co, STAC Service LLC, Ruben & Rachel Garcia, Sydney Arredondo, Caleb Hesseltine, Vantage Bank Texas, One Acre of Bacon
-Carson White, $3,300
Buyers: Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, STAC Service LLC, Arnold Oil Co, Deb Bauer, Clara E. Bauer, Preston & Rita Orchard, H&M Acid Services LLC, Mission River Classic
-Dakota Nixon, $3,000
Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Alli & Abi Bauer, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, Neal & Linda Haertig, Vantage Bank Texas, Payne Bros, Triple T, Jeremy & Brittney Mascorro, Refugio County Farm Bureau, Madalynn Nixon
-Carson White, $2,250
Buyers: Triple T, Leander Niemann Farms, David Bunch, Preston & Rita Orchard, John & Boogie Barber, Ressmann Family
-Tonya Rodriguez, $4,050
Buyers: STAC Services LLC, Payne Bros, Jack Tully, NA Ag, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Jeremy & Brittney Mascorro, Beyond The Glo, First State Bank of Louise, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht
-Emily White, $2,000
Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Triple T, Preston & Rita Orchard, Kassidy Solomon, John & Boogie Barber
-Micah Flores, $1,750
Buyers: Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Payne Bros, John & Boogie Barber, Ressmann Family, Thomas & Cathy White, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers
-Bradyn Meza, $4,050
Buyers: Buck Kelley, Allen Samuels Chevrolet, MidCoast Lease, JM Pressure Pumping, O. Meza Construction Co, Ruben & Rachel Garcia, Woodsboro Propane LLC
-Bradyn Meza, $2,300
Buyers: Allen Samuels Chevrolet, First State Bank of Louise, Stephen & Samantha Meza, O. Meza Construction Co, Buck Kelley, Jugs N Jiggers, One Acre of Bacon, John & Boogie Barber
-Bryan Meza, $4,949.99
Buyers: Refugio County Farm Bureau, Vantage Bank Texas, First State Bank of Louise, H&M Acid Services LLC, Stephen & Samantha Meza, JM Pressure Pumping, MidCoast Lase, Buck Kelley, O. Meza Construction Co
-Isaiah Maxwell, $1,500
Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Jennifer Payne, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, STAC Service LLC, Payne Bros
-Micah Flores, $1,800
Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Oscar & Priscilla Meza
-Luke Poland, $1,500
Buyers: Refugio County Farm Bureau, STAC Service LLC, Paul & Toni Tungae, Payne Bros, Kassidy Solomon, Leander Niemann Farms
-Tonya Rodriguez, $3,100
Buyers: STAC Services LLC, Refugio County Farm Bureau, Jack Tully, Romulo & Rachel Mascorro
-Sterling Claybrook, $4,949.99
Buyers: Beeville Livestock Commission, Refugio County Farm Bureau, H&M Acid Services LLC, Leander Niemann Farms, O. Meza Construction Co, MidCoast Lease, Ceanna & Leah & Kadence Brown, Deb Bauer, Clara E. Bauer, Triple T, Jeremy & Brittney Mascorro, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, Jugs N Jiggers, Vantage Bank Texas, Nick Arredondo Livestock Services, Hallettsville Livestock Commission, Charles Niemann Farms, Chris Niemann Farms, STAC Service LLC, Harold Niemann Farms, Payne Bros, First State Bank of Louise
-Ceanna Brown, $4,949.99
Buyers: Arredondo Dozer Service, Jeb & Leann Bauer, Coastal Quick Rent, Friends of the Fair, MidCoast Lease, 4-H Supporters #1, Ruben & Rachel Garcia
-Taggart Silvas, $3,200
Buyers: Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Justin Walker, Jeremy & Brittney Mascorro, First State Bank of Louise, Refugio County Farm Bureau, Triple T, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, Vantage Bank Texas, STAC Service LLC, Payne Bros, Harold Niemann Farms
-Kelli Ressmann, $2,000
Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Thomas & Cathy White, John & Boogie Barber, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Refugio County Farm Bureau, Triple T
Lamb:
-Amy Brewer, $1,250
Buyers: Dirty Dozen
-Conner Speis, $1,850
Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Jennifer Payne, Payne Bros, Vantage Bank Texas, STAC Service LLC
-Justin Speis, $1,800
Buyers: Dirty Dozen, STAC Service LLC, John & Boogie Barber, Jennifer Payne, Payne Bros
Goat:
-Tera Rosas, $2,900
Buyers: Dirty Doen, Brushpoppers 4-H Club, Malaise Williams, Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Joseph Moya
-Timmothy Rosas, $2,250
Buyers: Allen Samuels Chevrolet, O. Meza Construction Co, Oscar & Priscilla Meza, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Joseph Moya, Malaise Williams, Brushpoppers 4-H Club, Ruben & Rachel Garcia
-Tera Rosas, $1,350
Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Brushpoppers 4-H Club, Myers Kids, O. Meza Construction Co
-Collyn Royal, $2,050
Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Payne Bros, JB & K Bulls, Paul & Toni Tungate
Broilers:
-Sara Henning, $2,800
Buyers: Beeville Livestock Commission, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, Deb Bauer, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Brian & Cecilia Wiginton, Stephen & Samantha Meza, First State Bank of Louise, NA Ag, David Bunch, Clara E. Bauer
-Sara Henning, $1,250
Buyers: Dirty Dozen, David Bunch, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, Jugs N Jiggers
-Amy Brewer, $1,250
Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Refugio County Farm Bureau
Rabbits:
-Caleb Hesseltine, $1,100
Buyers: Dirty Dozen, John & Boogie Barber
-Mary Barber, $1,150
Buyers: Barber Ranches Ltd, Vantage Bank Texas
-Thomas Barber, $2,200
Buyers: John & Boogie Barber, Jugs N Jiggers, Triple T
-Eliza Rozacky, $1,450
Buyers: Dirty Dozen, First State Bank of Louise, STAC Service LLC, Clara E. Bauer
-Bradi Fox-Smith, $1,900
Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Clara E. Bauer, Brushpoppers 4-H Club, Jeremy & Brittney Mascorro, H&M Acid Services LLC
-Celeste Lara, $1,725
Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Nick Arredondo Livestock Services, Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Malaise Williams, Brushpoppers 4-H Club, 4-H Supporters #1, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers
-Allison Bauer, $3,348.99
Buyers: Batchelor’s Buyers Group, Beefmaster Buyers Group, Mick O’Brien, Friends of the Fair
-Kassidy Solomon, $1,850
Buyers: Dirty Dozen, First State Bank of Louise, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Clara E. Bauer, Brushpoppers 4-H Club, Justin Walker, Alli & Abi Bauer
-Eliza Rozacky, $2,100
Buyers: Refugio County Farm Bureau, Kassidy Solomon, Rozacky Ranch
-Sterling Payne, $2,150
Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Payne Bros, JB & K Bulls, Jeb & Leann Bauer, STAC Service LLC
-Allison Bauer, $3,348.99
Buyers: Clara E. Bauer, Friends of the Fair
-Kassidy Solomon, $2,000
Buyers: Leander Niemann Farms
-Kiley Capistran, $3,348
Buyers: Allen Samuels Chevrolet
Baked Goods:
-Sydney Summerville (pies), $950
Buyers: Dirty Dozen, Buck Kelley
-Ever Bass (bar cookies), $500
Buyers: Dirty Dozen
-Bon Mesirof (bar cookies), $600
Buyers: Jennifer Payne
-Kynleigh Carrol (cookies), $1,200
Buyers: Thoms & Presleigh Barber, Dirty Dozen, Londie & Krystal Ruiz
-Weslee Jochetz (cakes), $1,350
Buyers: Payne Bros, Buck Kelley, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht