Refugio's Campbell wins 100-meter dash at state meet

Refugio's Ernest Campbell edged Kerens' Jared Brackens at the finish to win the Class 2A 100-meter dash at the UIL State Track and Field Championships on May 13 in Austin.
Campbell won in 10.32 seconds, just ahead of Brackens, who crossed in 10.37.
