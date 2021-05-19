A federal plan to renew local communities in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic recovery is scheduled to reach the city of Refugio.
At an April 27 meeting of Refugio’s City Council, members of the council were given knowledge of COVID-19 recovery funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed into law by President Joseph Biden on March 11. The city will be receiving between $500,000 and $600,000 in total funding from the United States Department of the Treasury, which can be used in several areas.
Finances, according to the Treasury, are typically doled out between 30-45 days after the Rescue Plan’s signage. Refugio Mayor Wanda Dukes stated that the city has not received funding yet, but that it is a matter of time before Refugio sees a direct payment from the Treasury into the city’s bank account.
City council authorized Request for Qualifications proposals to area grant writing firms to aid in the process of finding worthwhile projects to fund with the money. While Refugio typically partners with Grantworks on similar endeavors, the company is currently occupied working on other city projects, namely Hurricane Harvey recovery. Dukes stated that firms responding with an RFQ proposal will be ranked by council, deciding a final firm at a later date.
Cities that take in money from the plan can use funds for “assisting local businesses, residences and non-profits,” which Refugio County professional services contractor Natalie Gonzales described as a “catch-all” to benefit the community. Gonzales noted in her meeting with Refugio County commissioners on April 13 that more details are needed to be fleshed out from Washington, D.C., on the bill itself, with potential funding categories “pretty broad” as of now.
Dukes stated that her top priorities with the funding would be water and sewer improvement projects, something that is “always needed.”
Funding can also be used for providing premium pay to essential workers. This includes workers in law enforcement, emergency management, or any city employee that worked overtime due to the pandemic. The category also extends over to lost government services due to lost revenue. If the city needed to terminate an employee during the COVID-19 pandemic, funding can be used to pay for that position’s salary. Funding must be used for a service, and is not allowed to go directly back into the city’s general fund balance.
An initial drawdown of the funds from the Treasury Department can be up to 50 percent of the total money allotment, with the other 50 percent coming in 2022. Funds will need to be “managed administratively,” with monthly reporting on all used money once received. If a construction project is chosen with the funds, the city would need to go through engineer selection, labor standards, environmental surveys and other needed requirements, similar to a grant project.
The entire allotment from the Rescue Plan must be used by Dec. 31, 2024, meaning any type of project funded with the money must be developed and completed by that date.
