A group of Refugio Independent School District alums have gone all-in on education.
The Refugio ISD Education Foundation is currently taking sponsorship registration for the “World Series of Refugio Texas Hold’em Tournament,” which will be held June 12 at the Refugio Expo Center. The foundation began as a “steering wheel committee” of RISD alumni in 2019, becoming a 501c3 organization in August 2019.
“We all decided that we thought it would be a good thing for us to start this foundation, because we all wanted to give back to Refugio,” RISD Education Foundation Vice President of Marketing and Events Kelley Walker said. “We realized how much our high school had done for us, helped shape us as students and who we are as adults now.”
The goal of the foundation is to provide grants to improve academics throughout RISD, particularly aiding teachers. All proceeds from the foundation’s fundraising efforts go back into the district, including $30,000 worth of grants thus far.
Grant money goes toward teachers who fill out an application for gifts, particularly innovations for the classroom.
“We kind of look at it like a teacher wish list for Christmas,” Walker said. “If the teacher could have anything in their classroom, what would they want?”
The first round of grant funding has gone towards projects such as Google Chromebooks for Refugio Elementary School students, as well as advancements in the Refugio High School physics classroom.
“(We’re) making it as easy (for teachers) as we can ... if we can help them out, if we can give them a little bit extra to make their job that much easier, it’s such a good feeling for all of us, we all really love it,” Walker said.
Making the job easier for faculty can also be as simple as showing appreciation, which the foundation has done several times in the 2020-21 academic year. At the beginning of the school year, the foundation provided staff with a catered meal, followed by bundt cakes around Thanksgiving time.
The latest show of respect for staff took place around Valentine’s Day, with cookies and drinks provided.
“We knock on their door, say ‘Hey, we just want to let you know we appreciate you, come grab a cookie’ ... they really appreciate that,” Walker said.
The foundation currently consists of 14 board members, who meet monthly to come up with fundraising ideas. The first success was the Bobcat tribute plaza sale, selling bricks from Refugio High School for residents to buy for any occasion.
Next on the agenda is the Texas hold’em tournament, with proceeds going toward continued educational efforts. The stakes are still as real as any other tournament, with $12,000 in Visa gift cards going to the top 10 players, including $4,000 to first-place (based on the goal of 140 entries).
Early sign-ups will receive $2,000 in chips for the event, and will help sponsor the future of Refugio and beyond. Donations are accepted by check or through PayPal by calling either 361-550-6447 or 361-646-3531.
“This doesn’t just support my kiddos,” Walker said. “This supports every kid in our district. It helps our community out, the ramifications, big-picture is huge. Everyone needs to realize how important education (is) and how important it is to give these kids an opportunity to see different things, different places ... the main thing is opportunity for these kiddos, a chance to look outside of Refugio for something bigger out there.”
Through their early endeavors, the foundation team has remained strong in their focus of getting the best out of RISD classrooms.
“It’s been amazing,” Walker said. “I think it’s just united all of us ... it’s just so neat to hear everyone’s story about what Refugio meant to them. It’s so strange, the only thing that hasn’t changed is that we bleed Orange and Black ... that tradition never fades, it’s universal.”
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•