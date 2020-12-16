Students within Refugio Independent School District were sent home earlier than expected for their annual holiday break this past week, another circumstance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Dec. 9, Refugio ISD staff was notified of a “significant increase” in staff members requiring quarantine due to close contact exposure to the virus. In order to help protect students and staff, RISD immediately announced a transition to remote instruction for Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 14-15, the final days before the annual holiday break. Holiday break for RISD students is scheduled to run from Dec. 16 through Jan. 4, 2021.
As a result of the transition, the 2020-2021 academic calendar for the district will be adjusted to end the current semester in January. STAAR English II End of Course Retests were administered to students who chose to test on Dec. 10, while dual-credit students will complete final exams as scheduled on campus.
Schooling at RISD is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The district is ready in case of the event that health conditions warrant continuation of remote instruction, and will notify parents on the matter as soon as possible.
“The district recognizes that this creates an inconvenience, however your child’s health and safety is the top priority,” RISD staff wrote in a Facebook statement after receiving the notification of additional quarantines.
Students who participate in extracurricular activities will receive further instructions from coaches, directors or sponsors as to when activities will resume.
