The return to school in 2021 serves as a reminder that a flip of the calendar does not wipe away the pressing issues of 2020.
Refugio ISD announced on Jan. 1 that the return to school for students (which began Jan. 5) will be in a remote learning format, due to a “significant” number of students and staff self-reporting COVID-19 infection or close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive.
“I pray this comes to an end sometime; sometime soon,” RISD Board President Andy Rocha said at a Jan. 4 special board meeting.
Learning for the majority of students in the district will continue remotely until health conditions allow for a safe return, which is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.
“The district recognizes the hardships COVID-19 has created for our families and community,” RISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales stated on Jan. 1. “The decision to continue remote instruction is not made lightly, but is made in a good faith effort to prioritize the health of (RISD) students and staff.”
For the time being, students will be given instruction via Google Classrooms set up by RISD instructors, with the exception of a few.
RISD boys and girls athletes will follow the same procedures previously followed during remote instruction periods, and have been reporting to Refugio Junior High and Refugio High School campuses. Students enrolled in career and technology courses, as well as dual credit courses, will also be taking on-campus instruction.
The district has kept up with parents of students during this time as well, sending out a survey for feedback on learning plans going forward. At the Jan. 4 meeting, it was noted that over 300 left responses for administrators, and the district continues to talk with parents regarding their individual COVID-19 situations.
“Our parents have been very good about reporting,” Gonzales said. “We can’t compel parents to report anything, we can’t compel them to quarantine, but I think our parents have done a good job. We’re real blessed that everyone understands the seriousness of the situation.”
Until the return to in-person learning, school lunches will be available for pickup at Refugio Elementary School weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunches are for students enrolled in RISD only.
The main subject of the Jan. 4 special RISD board meeting was to unveil the results of the district’s 2019-20 FIRST rating.
FIRST, which stands for Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, is an annual report based on financial data which provides a snapshot of financial stability and practices for each of the state’s school districts. The 2019-20 report received at the meeting was based on financial data from 2018-19.
The district received the maximum possible score for the second consecutive year, taking in a 100 on a 0-to-100 scale. The score is based on a number of financial analytics, with a “passing” score being 60 out of 100. The 100 score, an “A” grade, means that RISD is in “superior” financial health.
A breakdown of the state’s 1,020 school districts sees 898 “A” ratings, 81 “B” ratings, 32 “C” or average ratings, and nine “F” or substandard ratings. RISD has received a “superior” rating every year since 2012.
In the report, which Rocha called “outstanding” work by the district, there were 15 indicators of financial stability and overall health. The indicators included making timely payments to government agencies, receiving an unmodified opinion from an auditor, and being in good health with general fund balance.
One of the questions pertaining to the district’s general fund was whether the fund revenues equal or exceeded expenditures from the same fiscal year. In the 2018-19 fiscal year data given to FIRST, total general fund revenue for RISD was $20,656,614 opposing $7,774,302 in total expenditures, proving the district to be in good health.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•