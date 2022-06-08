RISD readers earn millionaire status

Refugio elementary and junior high school students visit the two libraries quite frequently throughout the school year.
After reading their books, they use the Accelerated Reading Program to test their knowledge.
Each six weeks, students who earn their points are rewarded by getting an invitation to the Accelerated Reading Store or they are invited to an A/R celebration.
Eighth-grade student Lionel Porras, third-grade student Ty Everett and seventh-grade students Aline Greenly and Salem Bass earned the distinction of becoming members of the 2021-22 Millionaire Club.
These students have exceeded their goals every six weeks and have read more than one million words this year.
To celebrate their accomplishment, the students were treated to a Whataburger luncheon on May 20.
“Congratulations from the Refugio ISD libraries,” said Anna Garcia, Refugio ISD librarian.
Information submitted by Anna Garcia, RISD librarian