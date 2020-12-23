With Refugio Independent School District students currently on holiday break, administrators hope to have laid out a plan for a safe and regimented return for students.
The district was forced into moving to remote instruction before break began, based on the number of staff needing to quarantine because of COVID-19 close contact exposures. With virus case numbers continuing to rise, RISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales made what she called the “very, very difficult” decision to transition.
“Hopefully (we) saved a lot of illness between our staff and students,” Gonzales said at the Dec. 14 RISD Board of Trustees meeting.
At the meeting, Gonzales and the board agreed to a new short-term schedule when students and staff arrive back on campus. The RISD campuses will reopen on Jan. 5, with end of semester exams taking place between Jan. 5 and Jan. 8. RISD’s second semester will then begin on Jan. 11.
“This has to be version 25.7 of our academic calendar,” Gonzales joked. “We’ve had to change this many times.”
The extension of the semester will also extend the fourth six-week period of the calendar, from an originally-scheduled Feb. 12 end date to Feb. 19.
Board President Andy Rocha commended Gonzales on her quick thinking and rationale, saying it was “the best decision at the time” to close the district’s campuses early for the holiday season.
“I assure you, I had everyone’s safety in mind,” Gonzales said.
Also brought forth at the Dec. 14 board meeting was the annual financial auditor’s report for the district’s fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2020.
While auditors were not present at the meeting due to COVID-19 restrictions, a report was sent to board staff via PDF, as well as a letter of opinion. The opinion stated that the district received a “clean” report, with a net position gain of seven percent from FY2019.
Total funds balances were down 29 percent because of TEA hurricane disaster remediation funds, as well as insurance on various projects. However, the district’s general fund increased by $761,104, a greater increase than expected.
“Any time we can put money in the bank, it’s good,” Rocha said. The report was later accepted by the board.
BWA Architects’ Jay Boynton was present at the meeting to give an update on various construction projects, with the most pressing being the immediate future of Bobcat Stadium.
Boynton gave a rough timeline of what construction would look like on the arena, beginning with an on-site look with engineers on Dec. 21 to identify faulting areas in the stadium. The on-site examination will help identify Boynton “99 percent” of what needs to be done, in order to get a bid price with which the district feels “comfortable.” Advertising for contractor bids on the repair project will take place in mid-January, with a pre-bid on Jan. 26 and bidding scheduled for Feb. 9.
At the RISD board’s Feb. 25 regular meeting, the board noted they should have a contract in hand and can begin the process of construction by the beginning of March.
The construction process will include incorporation of a new scoreboard, as well as the replacing of gas lines with the more “economical” option of electric unit heaters. Intentions, as of now, are to have the stadium on steady ground by the time football rolls around.
“I shouldn’t say (there’s) a light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s getting brighter,” Boynton said.
