After receiving training sixty-four Refugio Independent School District students in grades 7 through 12 are better prepared to render potentially life-saving aide to a victim who is bleeding profusely.
RISD nurse Emilee Cox provided the training, as part of the Stop the Bleed campaign, over a two-day period in the conference room at the high school. The training was conducted Tuesday and Wednesday, May 18 and 19.
Students were trained in groups of eight with each participant having an assigned time to attend. Each training session was approximately 30 minutes long.
On the first day, the students watched a PowerPoint video from Bleeding Control.org.
Cox explained, “This PowerPoint taught students how to identify a life threatening bleed and the steps needed to be taken to stop that life threatening bleed.”
The skills portion of the training was provided on the second day. At that time, the students learned the three most important steps necessary to stop a bleed: how to apply direct pressure, how to pack a wound and how to apply a tourniquet.
Due to the high cost of artificial extremities, normally used for this type of training, Cox got creative. She bough pool noodles and cut “wounds” in them for the students to practice on.
“I received positive feedback from the students. Most of them really enjoyed learning how to place a tourniquet,” Cox said.
“I was very pleased with the turn out and participation from the students.”
Stop the Bleed training was optional for students and required parental consent. This was the first year for the training to be offered to RISD students. The district was unable to offer it during the 2019-20 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All RISD employees received the training in 2019.
Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and a call-to-action The intention is to encourage citizens to become trained to help in a bleeding emergency before first responders arrive..
The Stop the Bleed program was influenced, in part, by world events. One such event was the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012. Twenty students and eight adults lost their lives.
A trauma doctor, who examined some of the victims, stated that lives could have been saved if techniques to stop the bleeding had been administered sooner.
The month of May has been designated as national Stop the Bleed month with May 20 being national Stop the Bleed Day.
•bmartin@mysoutex.com•