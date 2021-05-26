Refugio ISD will be able to reach a new range of possibilities in the coming years.
RISD’s board of trustees recently approved the district’s status as a district of innovation, which will go into effect with the 2021-2022 school year. The concept, passed by Texas’ 84th Legislative Session through House Bill 1842, allows traditional ISDs a chance to gain flexibility from state mandates, similar to an open-enrollment charter school.
The district was eligible for designation as a district of innovation through an “acceptable” performance under Education Code Chapter 12A, displaying the excellence needed to be trusted with innovative duties. Through the designation, RISD can begin to implement “innovation strategies” that may help students and faculty alike.
In a document available on RISD’s website, refugioisd.net, the Refugio Educational Improvement Council lays out several strategies proposed under the newly flexible rulebook. RISD officials will be working with the council in the coming months to see which proposals are able to be implemented. RISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales said these new guidelines will move in “phases,” but that she likes “having the local control” the innovative status gives the district.
First, it was proposed by the REIC that the first day of school instruction be moved up one week, no earlier than the second Monday in August. This change would “allow the first and second terms to be closer in the number of days of instruction” and better align the RISD schedule with partnering college programs. Teachers would begin no earlier than the first Monday of August.
Proposals exclusively involving faculty begin with reducing contract days for teachers, which would decrease the amount of days required for teachers to match a recent decrease in student attendance hours. The reduction in contract days would “make (the district) more competitive” by raising the daily rate of pay for teachers, enhancing teacher recruitment and improving teacher morale.
A second teacher proposal would change certification criteria under the Texas Education Agency (TEA). Under prior state mandate, the district would have to submit a request to the TEA if it was unable to find a certified teacher or a teacher educating in a subject outside of their certification. The council states in the innovation document that the requirements “limit the ability of the district to hire teachers in highly specialized or hard-to-fill areas.”
Under the proposed plan, an individual with industry experience could be eligible to teach a CTE course through a local certificate. To be hired at a specific school, the principal of that school would submit a request to the superintendent with the individual’s credentials. The superintendent would then either accept or deny the request, then report any action prior to employment to the school board. The employee, if hired, becomes at-will and the local certificate for teaching would last for one year.
All candidates hired under this process “would be carefully considered,” the document states, “to ensure the individual has sufficient education and expertise” to meet Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) for taught courses. Candidates would also have to complete a criminal background check in compliance with the State Board of Education (SBEC) rules.
Gonzales stated that if implemented, this certfication criteria will specifically remain in the college, career and military readiness categories, not intending to use the criteria for extra athletic hires.
On class attendance, the council is recommending more “flexibility” for students, specifically those in extracurricular activities. Currently, state law mandates students attend class 90 percent of school days in order to earn credit, requiring districts award class credit to students based on “seat time” rather than mastery of the content.
“The 90 percent rule is an arbitrary percentage,” the council wrote.
Under this innovation, the district would allow make-up time on an individual basis for those who may miss class due to “extenuating circumstances” so those who demonstrate an “understanding of concepts and mastery of content” would not be penalized.
