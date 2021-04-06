Salt was a precious commodity in early Texas, as it had been worldwide since ancient times. There are remains of man-made salt ponds along the Mediterranean coast that date back to early Rome. Roman soldiers received part of their pay as “salarium argentum” or “salt silver” and that phrase has been carried into English as the source of the word “salary.”
Salt was very scarce in the South during the Civil War and was used in barter in preference to Confederate script. Historical records indicate the operation of four or five salt works in the area around St. Mary’s and Lamar during this time. The faint remains of one of these salt works can be found today on the Lamar peninsula.
Salt has been obtained from naturally occurring evaporated lakes and shallow, temporary lagoons along the seacoast. However, in Texas, solar evaporation of sea water or brine from natural seeps was the usual source. There is much evidence for these natural seeps in the Coastal Bend in names like Salt Creek, Salt Lake, Salt Marsh, etc.
Judge Charles A. Russell commented on the well water supply for the town of St. Mary’s of Aransas in 1860: “The water in abundance at about 15 or 20 feet was as salty as concentrated brine.”
It is not clear who built the first salt works in the Coastal Bend. Captain James W. Byrne founded the town of Lamar in 1839 and built a salt works on St. Charles Bay, perhaps in the early 1850s. Archibald McRae also had a salt works on St. Charles Bay prior to the Civil War, according to Hobart Huson. There was a third large salt works built by the Confederacy during the Civil War near the famous “Big Tree” in Lamar. Records for these salt works are sketchy.
Union Naval forces targeted salt production during the Civil War because the Confederacy was desperate for salt. It was the only way to cure and preserve large quantities of meat for the army. Lamar was occupied by Union forces and its salt works destroyed. The critical shortage of salt became an important strategic factor in the Civil War.
There was a salt works at Mission Lake owned by James R. McCarty and William Brightman that operated in the tanning of hides for the McCarty’s packery. The hides were coated with salt to preserve them. During the Civil War, McCarty built another salt works on the outskirts of St. Mary’s. The Aransas Salt Works Company was incorporated in 1862 and directed to make one hundred thousand bushels of salt in the two year period following the Civil War. The value of salt was eight dollars a bushel.
Philip Power described the operation of the salt works in Lamar. “Salt was produced in these works by running sea water into pits or vats and permitting it to evaporate naturally. When dry, the dry salt deposit was broken up and ground fine in crude mills, operated by man, horse or wind power.”
The ruins of the salt works found today on St. Charles Bay consist of subsurface shellcrete slabs for the foundations of two structures. One structure was rectangular, about 20 feet by 30 feet, and could have been an evaporation basin. The other structure was circular, about 15 feet in diameter, and could have been the foundation for an above-ground cistern or a horse-powered grinding mill. The study of these ruins was the subject of a 2007 Texas Tech Master’s thesis.
The process for making salt for table use must have been more complicated than the Power description above. The simple evaporation of bay water would produce a dirty salt, contaminated with bay sediment and algae. Rather, the bay water would have been allowed to settle and partially evaporate before being drained to another enclosure and washed with clear water. So an above-ground cistern makes sense.
Salt, hides and tallow were among the major exports from the Coastal Bend in the period from 1850-80, so the salt works were a very important part of the economy.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of the book, “Texas Gulf Coast Stories”, published in December 2010 by The History Press. His second book, “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier”, was published in May 2013. His third book, “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub” was published in 2019.